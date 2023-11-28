Technical Lead

Do you enjoy leading a team? Can you take ownership of your work and engage regularly with Architects regarding their expectations on new projects? Do you enjoy the challenge of working in fast paced environments? If the answer to these questions is YES, then I have your next job.
What you need to bring:
Min of 7 years exp in a Lead role
Deep understanding of Technology, Architecture, Data Structures and Sources
C#
.Net Core
RESTful API
Azure
Git
Couchbase
ASP.Net MVC
Elastic Search
Agile
SQL
What you will be doing:
Technically lead a team of Developers to produce code for multiple new projects
Engage with Architects regularly to ensure the Dev Team are delivering as per their expectations
Review and Test code to ensure that standards are being met and the code is sound to avoid any downtime
Ensure code that is rolled out is Scalable, maintainable, and compatible with other domains and dependencies to minimize any downtime within the business
Collate documentation for the Support Teams to reduce Dev team support load
Actively take part in and problem resolution to avoid unnecessary delays and errors in projects
Implement knowledge sharing sessions with any team members needing specific upskilling
Desired Skills:
- C#
- .Net Core
- Git
- RESTful API
- Azure
- ASP.Net MVC
- Elastic Search
- Agile
- SQL
- Couchbase
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Hybrid
- Flexitime