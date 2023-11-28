Technical Lead – KwaZulu-Natal Umhlanga

Do you enjoy leading a team? Can you take ownership of your work and engage regularly with Architects regarding their expectations on new projects? Do you enjoy the challenge of working in fast paced environments? If the answer to these questions is YES, then I have your next job.

What you need to bring:

Min of 7 years exp in a Lead role

Deep understanding of Technology, Architecture, Data Structures and Sources

C#

.Net Core

RESTful API

Azure

Git

Couchbase

ASP.Net MVC

Elastic Search

Agile

SQL

What you will be doing:

Technically lead a team of Developers to produce code for multiple new projects

Engage with Architects regularly to ensure the Dev Team are delivering as per their expectations

Review and Test code to ensure that standards are being met and the code is sound to avoid any downtime

Ensure code that is rolled out is Scalable, maintainable, and compatible with other domains and dependencies to minimize any downtime within the business

Collate documentation for the Support Teams to reduce Dev team support load

Actively take part in and problem resolution to avoid unnecessary delays and errors in projects

Implement knowledge sharing sessions with any team members needing specific upskilling

Desired Skills:

C#

.Net Core

Git

RESTful API

Azure

ASP.Net MVC

Elastic Search

Agile

SQL

Couchbase

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Employer & Job Benefits:

Hybrid

Flexitime

Learn more/Apply for this position