Test Analyst (ALM) – EvdB – KwaZulu-Natal Richards Bay

User Acceptance testing team will comprise of business users, TOIS Test Lead and System Integration testing and functional analysts. The responsibilities will vary per test activity, below is a lower-level detail.

Preparation of Test Plan Document

Test Plan approval

Create Test Cases/Test Scripts

Test Execution

Create E2E Scenarios

Create test sets in ALM

1 Scenario per Test Set and test cases sequentially

Including non-SAP test cases that are part of an E2E

Assign tests to responsible testers in ALM

Capture test dates for ALL each test case in ALM Planned execution dates that will be used for status reporting (Plan vs Actual)

UAT data preparation

>> Test Data Identification;

>> Test Data Acquisition;

>> Test Data conditioning;

>>Test Data Population;

>> Test data Maintenance.

>> Ensure wide test data coverage.

>> Test data Creation – No use of dummy data

Defects logging and retest in ALM

E2E Defect Management

>> Define and obtain sign off for defects resolution SLAs

>> Setup and facilitate defects triage daily calls

>> Triage pa defects.

>> Resolve defects.

>> Ensure defect updates on ALM

Test execution progress reporting

Summary Report:

>> Scope, test results, CRs, Defects Summary and Exit Criteria actuals

BI (Business Intelligence) Dashboard report will be used to track test execution progress and defect statuses

Minimum Requirements:

5+ years experience as Test Analyst

Test Coordination with Vendors

Test case designs

Test Case Upload File updates

Test Schedule Input

Test execution in ALM and logging of test evidence

and logging of test evidence Defects logging and linking to test cases

Defects resolution coordination with resolving teams and testers

Desired Skills:

Test Analyst

ALM

UAT

