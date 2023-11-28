Test Analyst (ALM) – EvdB – KwaZulu-Natal Richards Bay

User Acceptance testing team will comprise of business users, TOIS Test Lead and System Integration testing and functional analysts. The responsibilities will vary per test activity, below is a lower-level detail.
Preparation of Test Plan Document
Test Plan approval
Create Test Cases/Test Scripts
Test Execution
Create E2E Scenarios
Create test sets in ALM
1 Scenario per Test Set and test cases sequentially
Including non-SAP test cases that are part of an E2E
Assign tests to responsible testers in ALM
Capture test dates for ALL each test case in ALM Planned execution dates that will be used for status reporting (Plan vs Actual)
UAT data preparation
>> Test Data Identification;
>> Test Data Acquisition;
>> Test Data conditioning;
>>Test Data Population;
>> Test data Maintenance.
>> Ensure wide test data coverage.
>> Test data Creation – No use of dummy data
Defects logging and retest in ALM
E2E Defect Management
>> Define and obtain sign off for defects resolution SLAs
>> Setup and facilitate defects triage daily calls
>> Triage pa defects.
>> Resolve defects.
>> Ensure defect updates on ALM
Test execution progress reporting
Summary Report:
>> Scope, test results, CRs, Defects Summary and Exit Criteria actuals
BI (Business Intelligence) Dashboard report will be used to track test execution progress and defect statuses
Minimum Requirements:
- 5+ years experience as Test Analyst
- Test Coordination with Vendors
- Test case designs
- Test Case Upload File updates
- Test Schedule Input
- Test execution in ALM and logging of test evidence
- Defects logging and linking to test cases
- Defects resolution coordination with resolving teams and testers
Desired Skills:
- Test Analyst
- ALM
- UAT