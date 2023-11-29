AWCape clinches Sage Top Partner of the Year award

AWCape, a Sage Platinum Business Partner, has been recognised as the Executive Vice-President Top Partner of the Year.

In addition, AWCape also received the Top Sage Intacct Partner of the Year award.

AWCape is a Sage Intacct Certified Implementation specialist partner in South Africa. Specialising in professional implementation, systems integration, and steadfast support, AWCape offers a range of top-tier software solutions, including Sage Intacct, Sage 300cloud, Sage 300 People HR & Payroll, and Sage Business Cloud Payroll Professional. AWCape’s core focus revolves around harnessing the transformative power of cloud-based technologies to elevate operational efficiency.

“We are incredibly proud to receive these prestigious awards, recognising our commitment to delivering outstanding service and solutions for our customers,” says Jeff Ryan, MD of AWCape. “This achievement is a testament to the dedication of our team and the immense growth we’ve experienced over the past two years. It reflects our solid commitment to providing our clients with innovative solutions and matchless support.”

Pieter Bensch, executive vice-president for Africa and the Middle East at Sage, comments: “AWCape has distinguished itself as an outstanding business partner, embodying the values of innovation, dedication, and customer-centricity. This well-earned recognition not only solidifies their expertise in delivering innovative Sage solutions, but also emphasises their commitment to breaking down barriers for small and medium businesses, supporting their growth and success.”