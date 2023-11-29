Business Analyst (K2 Workflow) – Gauteng Johannesburg

We are seeking a highly skilled and experienced Senior Business Analyst to join our team. The ideal candidate will play a crucial role in analyzing business processes, identifying opportunities for improvement, and facilitating the implementation of efficient solutions. This individual will primarily work with K2-based applications and database schema design.

Responsibilities:

Analyze and document business processes to identify areas for enhancement and optimization.

Utilize K2 training and expertise to design, configure, and maintain K2-based applications.

Collaborate with stakeholders to gather requirements and translate them into technical specifications.

Conduct testing and quality assurance for K2-based applications, ensuring functionality and reliability.

Create and maintain database schema designs, including drafting Entity Relationship Diagrams (ERDs).

Provide guidance and support to development teams regarding database structure and functionality.

Communicate effectively with cross-functional teams to ensure alignment with business objectives.

Minimum Requirements:

Minimum of 5 years of experience in Business Analysis, with a focus on process improvement and system implementations.

Proficiency in the K2 platform with specific training and hands-on experience.

Demonstrated experience in testing K2-based applications to ensure optimal performance.

Strong expertise in database schema design, including the creation of Entity Relationship Diagrams (ERDs).

Excellent analytical skills with the ability to translate complex requirements into technical specifications.

Strong communication and interpersonal skills to collaborate effectively with diverse teams and stakeholders.

Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration, Computer Science, or related field (preferred).

Desired Skills:

Business Analyst

K2 workflow

ERD

