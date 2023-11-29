We are seeking a highly skilled and experienced Senior Business Analyst to join our team. The ideal candidate will play a crucial role in analyzing business processes, identifying opportunities for improvement, and facilitating the implementation of efficient solutions. This individual will primarily work with K2-based applications and database schema design.
Responsibilities:
- Analyze and document business processes to identify areas for enhancement and optimization.
- Utilize K2 training and expertise to design, configure, and maintain K2-based applications.
- Collaborate with stakeholders to gather requirements and translate them into technical specifications.
- Conduct testing and quality assurance for K2-based applications, ensuring functionality and reliability.
- Create and maintain database schema designs, including drafting Entity Relationship Diagrams (ERDs).
- Provide guidance and support to development teams regarding database structure and functionality.
- Communicate effectively with cross-functional teams to ensure alignment with business objectives.
Minimum Requirements:
- Minimum of 5 years of experience in Business Analysis, with a focus on process improvement and system implementations.
- Proficiency in the K2 platform with specific training and hands-on experience.
- Demonstrated experience in testing K2-based applications to ensure optimal performance.
- Strong expertise in database schema design, including the creation of Entity Relationship Diagrams (ERDs).
- Excellent analytical skills with the ability to translate complex requirements into technical specifications.
- Strong communication and interpersonal skills to collaborate effectively with diverse teams and stakeholders.
- Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration, Computer Science, or related field (preferred).
Desired Skills:
- Business Analyst
- K2 workflow
- ERD