Business Analyst (K2 Workflow)

Nov 29, 2023

We are seeking a highly skilled and experienced Senior Business Analyst to join our team. The ideal candidate will play a crucial role in analyzing business processes, identifying opportunities for improvement, and facilitating the implementation of efficient solutions. This individual will primarily work with K2-based applications and database schema design.

Responsibilities:

  • Analyze and document business processes to identify areas for enhancement and optimization.

  • Utilize K2 training and expertise to design, configure, and maintain K2-based applications.

  • Collaborate with stakeholders to gather requirements and translate them into technical specifications.

  • Conduct testing and quality assurance for K2-based applications, ensuring functionality and reliability.

  • Create and maintain database schema designs, including drafting Entity Relationship Diagrams (ERDs).

  • Provide guidance and support to development teams regarding database structure and functionality.

  • Communicate effectively with cross-functional teams to ensure alignment with business objectives.

Minimum Requirements:

  • Minimum of 5 years of experience in Business Analysis, with a focus on process improvement and system implementations.

  • Proficiency in the K2 platform with specific training and hands-on experience.

  • Demonstrated experience in testing K2-based applications to ensure optimal performance.

  • Strong expertise in database schema design, including the creation of Entity Relationship Diagrams (ERDs).

  • Excellent analytical skills with the ability to translate complex requirements into technical specifications.

  • Strong communication and interpersonal skills to collaborate effectively with diverse teams and stakeholders.

  • Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration, Computer Science, or related field (preferred).

Desired Skills:

  • Business Analyst
  • K2 workflow
  • ERD

