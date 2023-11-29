Business Analyst – Logistics Industry – R480K – R350K – Gauteng Johannesburg

Hire Resolve’s client in the Logistics Industry is urgently seeking the expertise of a Business Analyst to join their team in Johannesburg, Gauteng.

Responsibilities:

Deliver work activities according to set standards in order to satisfy customers.

Execute work activities effectively and efficiently in order to maximize financial performance.

Attend learning initiatives to improve work quality and enhance own skills.

Own and live up to the company values.

Execute own work according to set operating procedures and service level agreements.

Execute work in line with governance and compliance processes.

Plan and organize own tasks to make sure that performance targets are met, and standard operating procedures are adhered to.

Provide continuous feedback on task delivery to support decision-making.

Provide operational system support.

Monitor, analyze, and report on operational performance and master data.



Requirements:

Bachelor’s or equivalent 3-year degree (NQF Level 7)

Up to 5 years of experience in a similar environment, with at least 2 years of leadership/ specialist experience

Following instructions and procedures

Coping with pressures and setbacks

Data Management knowledge and skill



Benefits:

Salary: R350K/yr – R480K/yr, salary negotiable

Training & Development

Family Leave (Maternity, Paternity)

Paid Time Off (PTO) (if applicable)

