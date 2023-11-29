Enterprise System Specialist – Gauteng

A leading workforce solutions company, driven to grow people, businesses and economies through connections that allow them to realize their potential has an exciting opportunity for an Enterprise System Specialist in Gauteng.

To assist with System implementation and functional services within the application as well as query resolution and system maintenance. To execute specialised work and contribute to the continuous improvement of quality, standards and outputs within defined work routines and operating procedures; advising on process improvement in alignment with set policy.

B Degree/Diploma in Information Systems/Computer Science

Minimum of 3 -5 years’ relevant experience

Experience with an integration tools as SnapLogic or Open Source Middleware products.

Experience in Data warehousing, Report building, BI, Analytics

Experience of working in an software as a service environment

Experience with Microsoft SQL Server, T-SQL stored procedures, SSIS, SSRS, performance tuning.

10 years’ experience with development tools such as Visual Studio, Visual Studio Code, DevOps (Previously TFS/VSTS), Jira

10 years’ experience with development languages such as C#, Angular, Java, HTML5, CSS3, Javascript.

Primary Responsibilities

Building integration-centric offerings and help many of our businesses face technical challenges as they transition from traditional integration platforms to service-oriented architectures.

Building process-centric offerings and help, many of our businesses face technical challenges introducing a business process-focused environment. A process-centric architect defines business processes and applies those to the development of custom application technology solutions.

Accountable for the improvement of quality, service and desired work outputs related to a functional/operational area; advising on procedural and process development linked to policy, procedures, and standard improvement.

Proactively identify process-related operational problems, determine cause and effect, and recommend the best option to implement corrective action based on previous experience related to the area of specialisation.

Plan for the organisation of work outputs and process improvement activities in light of a specific situational context related to the area of specialisation.

Comply with risk and governance policies and implement and provide subject matter specific input into the development of related processes;

Proactively identify tangible and procedural teamwork related problems, determine root-cause and apply solutions in line with established guidelines or escalate more complex issues, providing the necessary information to solve problems

Review product change requests and the impact of change to Business processes;

Learn about updates and new technologies;

Ensure capacity, availability, security and service support requirements are considered

Troubleshoot and document technical issues;

Risk mitigation planning;

Implement, test and monitor required application changes in line with change implementation plans;

Create system guidelines and manuals;

As required, provide timely communication to users on the status of their service requests and incidents;

Participate in disaster recovery activities as required;

Creating and migrating applications into cloud-based offerings. This will enable us to respond to client’s need for cost-efficiency, increased competition and agility to business opportunities.

Through a consultative approach, develop an in depth understanding of the clients’ business and workforce requirements;

Maintain the highest possible customer satisfaction regarding the services provided

Adhere to financial controls, governance and compliance policies and processes throughout an area of specialisation, contributing to cost efficiency;

Deliver bespoke client services that successfully impact on profitability, client retention and optimise service delivery;

Actively work with all involved to mitigate risks by maintaining a project plan;

Contribute to the successful implementation of change initiatives by making recommendations for guidelines and requirements in support of the change in the area of specialisation;

Implement changes in work processes, procedures or schedules of own work and those of others based on guidelines provided by the approval framework;

Motivate, coach and develop direct reports, ensuring continuous development of human resources, creating an operational and process driven learning enabled environment;

Competencies

Strong interest in innovative technologies and desire to work on pioneering engagements.

Proficient in using ERP modules and allied modules

System and process analysis

Emphasis on striving towards quality and accuracy in work

Ability to interpret consumer needs

Adept at conducting mentoring sessions and coaching juniors on intricacies of the software

Knowledge of the languages, databases and operating systems

Competent in system and process analysis and computing sound ERP solutions

Strong team skills including the ability to support other team members in achieving their objectives

Excellent time management skills

Customer focus

Communication skills

Active listening

Excellent interpersonal skills

Innovative

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming/configuration

Critical Thinking

Time Management

