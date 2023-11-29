Firmware Developer – Gauteng Sandton

Nov 29, 2023

Are you wanting to work for a awesome Internet of Things company which develops smart, wireless sensing and control technology?

My client is looking for a Firmware Developer who has huge interest in IoT Technology and will hit the ground running!

If you meet the following requirements please apply

Requirements

  • Bachelor’s Degree in Electronics or Electrical Engineering, Computer Science, Software Engineering, Mechatronics or similar
  • 5+ years in IoT (firmware development & electronics design)
  • R&D
  • C++/ Python and SQL

Benefits

  • Life Insurance
  • Disability
  • Medical Aid
  • Incentive scheme

Please send your updated cv and skills matrix to [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

  • Firmware
  • C++
  • IOT

