Firmware Developer – Gauteng Sandton

Are you wanting to work for a awesome Internet of Things company which develops smart, wireless sensing and control technology?
My client is looking for a Firmware Developer who has huge interest in IoT Technology and will hit the ground running!
If you meet the following requirements please apply
Requirements
- Bachelor’s Degree in Electronics or Electrical Engineering, Computer Science, Software Engineering, Mechatronics or similar
- 5+ years in IoT (firmware development & electronics design)
- R&D
- C++/ Python and SQL
Benefits
- Life Insurance
- Disability
- Medical Aid
- Incentive scheme
Please send your updated cv and skills matrix to [Email Address Removed]
Desired Skills:
- Firmware
- C++
- IOT