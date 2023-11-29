Firmware Developer – Gauteng Sandton

Are you wanting to work for a awesome Internet of Things company which develops smart, wireless sensing and control technology?

My client is looking for a Firmware Developer who has huge interest in IoT Technology and will hit the ground running!

If you meet the following requirements please apply

Requirements

Bachelor’s Degree in Electronics or Electrical Engineering, Computer Science, Software Engineering, Mechatronics or similar

5+ years in IoT (firmware development & electronics design)

R&D

C++/ Python and SQL

Benefits

Life Insurance

Disability

Medical Aid

Incentive scheme

Please send your updated cv and skills matrix to [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

Firmware

C++

IOT

Learn more/Apply for this position