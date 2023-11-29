Intel Granulate in Databricks partnership

Intel Granulate, Intel’s flagship software performance offering, has announced a new collaboration with Databricks to merge Intel Granulate’s autonomous, continuous optimisation solutions with Databricks’ robust Data Intelligence Platform under the Databricks Partner Program.

Designed to help customers derive greater scalability, this collaboration intends to enhance performance, reduce costs and increase efficiency across data management operations.

“The Databricks platform represents a significant leap toward the performant future of Spark SQL. When combined with the unique orchestration and tuning abilities that Intel Granulate provides for analytics workloads, the performance and cost benefits for data engineers grow significantly,” says Asaf Ezra, co-founder and general manager at Intel Granulate.

Capable of lowering cloud costs by 20% and reducing response times by an average of 35%, Intel Granulate stands at the forefront of autonomous, application-level performance enhancement, without requiring code changes or manual engineering effort. As a core product in Intel’s enterprise software portfolio, Intel Granulate consistently delivers visible results in as little as one to three weeks.

Databricks facilitates an open approach to data sharing, allowing teams to collaborate across platforms while securing and governing live datasets, models, dashboards and notebooks. The Databricks platform unifies data teams, streamlining data ingestion and management, and ensures that data lakes seamlessly manage all structured, semi-structured and unstructured data. It also forms the foundation of Databricks’ native machine learning capabilities.

Databricks’ platform becomes even more budget-friendly when paired with Intel Granulate’s runtime optimization and orchestration capabilities, making data management and engineering more efficient while simultaneously reducing response times and ensuring rapid, reliable and secure data applications for users.

Intel Granulate envisions a future where data management and sharing are not just open and collaborative, but also characterized by unmatched performance and cost efficiency. This collaboration signals a step toward making this vision a tangible reality, combining Intel Granulate’s autonomous optimization capabilities with the open data management facilitated by the Databricks platform