IT Business Analyst at PG Group

Main job purpose
- Analyse, evaluate, improve and streamline business processes by eliciting requirements and uncovering areas for business systems improvements, while satisfying stakeholder expectations that will deliver viable solutions that will meet organisational objectives and strategic goals
Main Objective
- Management of a super user network in the division by ensuring appropriate super-users are selected and trained
- Responsible for the mapping of divisional business processes from tasks and actions to high level processes to have a true reflection of the business environment.
- Analyse process, data, technology, and people features/constraints to develop applicable solutions that would address the need/gap of the business.
- Optimise business processes by analysing key improvement areas and get buy-in from business to improve and optimise in liaison with BP’s to ensure the system is optimised
- Liaise with divisional users to understand their objectives, problems, and constraints to address business requirements and to improve business processes.
- Develop, analyse and review Functional and Technical specifications of all projects and system changes and ensure that they represent the full business expectation and ensure that is a good quality document.
- Investigate how users execute their business processes in SAP and determine how the use of existing systems functionality will improve business processes.
- Adhere to all the processes, templates, standards, protocols, and project management life cycle of the PMO in order to ensure good governance.
- Tailor existing and assist in developing new training material and train users and super users accordingly.
- Prepare Business Use Case diagrams & Test Cases.
- Manage and partake in necessary test cases with users.
- Review test approach & test cases to ensure coverage of relevant business scenarios, use cases & functionality defined.
- Act as Business Analyst on Group projects and manage the group project for the division (take meeting minutes if necessary).
- Responsible for the necessary change management to minimise resistance from business when new systems / system changes are implemented.
- Identify and manage any training need that might arise in the business
Qualification(s):
- Grade 12
- Relevant Bachelor’s Degree in Informatics / IT or Supply Chain Management
Experience:
- Minimum 5 to 10 years business analysis, mapping and optimisation experience
- Software and Product Development Life cycle experience
- Minimum 3 years management experience
- Information and Communication Technology
Desired Skills:
- Business Process Mapping
- Requirement Gathering
- Business Acumen
- Governance principles
- Software and Product Development Lifecycle