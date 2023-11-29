IT Project Coordinator – JHB at Ntice Search

MULTi, a communication and technology solutions company, has a permanent vacancy for an IT Project Coordinator based in Johannesburg / Hybrid in office and remote

Key Deliverables:

As project manager, you will lead and manage projects through their full lifecycle from requirements.

gathering through to deployment and acceptance and be responsible for their successful completion.

You’ll be primarily managing customer projects using a mixture of security, networking, hosting and cloud solutions.

It’s key that you manage the relationship with the client during these projects ensuring that there is

strong and frequent communication between the customer and the project team. You will also ensure that the agreed deployment schedule is met, and that acceptance and handover is successful. Within this program, you will also be required to collate work packages, project plans and presentations.

You will need to demonstrate leadership and team building skills and be able to balance these with the structure and discipline needed to manage and control project risks.

The successful candidate will have demonstrable experience of delivering successful projects in the

MSP/ISP/Telecoms or similar field and have a working knowledge of PRINCE2 and/or Agile methodologies.

It goes without saying that you’ll be an excellent communicator with strong customer relationship skills and have a working familiarity with internet connectivity products and IT technologies.

As part of a company which continually seeks ways to improve, you will inspire and contribute to the development of our project and project processes such that our team can be responsive to changing customer and business needs.

Matriculation (Compulsory)

Certified PRINCE2 Practitioner

A+ and N+ (Advantage)

Reliable Transport (Compulsory)

Experience Required:

2 Years’ Experience in the IT industry. (Project Management)

Certified PRINCE2 Practitioner

Peripheral installations and fault diagnosis

Working knowledge of additional project methodologies such as PMBOK or AgilePM would be ideal

Extensive, recent experience as a Project Manager in a MSP/Telecoms/ISP environment or similar technology-led industry

Basic Understanding of LAN cabling and network topology (Ethernet)

Basic Understanding of SIP and VOIP (advantage)

Experience with hardware/software PBX’s (3CX Beneficial)

CRM/PSA/ticketing system is beneficial

Key Responsibilities

Manage a range of projects including complex client solutions including Security, Networking,

Hosting and Cloud solutions

Manage the customer relationship during project delivery and up to the final handover.

Produce and maintain project documentation in line with our project processes.

Produce presentations to communicate project goals to stakeholders.

Collate project plans, work packages and presentations in support of bid proposals.

Define and document all phases of the project including tasks, escalation paths, milestones and acceptance criteria

Take responsibility for ensuring that risks, issues and changes are documented and managed effectively

Provide regular progress reports to key stakeholders.

Provide and negotiate project and resource plans to support project planning and alignment across MULTi IT

Establish and maintain strong relationships with team managers and project teams to ensure on- going commitment, collaboration and co-ordination of resources

Carry out project reviews and share the findings with relevant stakeholders.

Maintain strong working relationships with managers and stakeholders at all levels in the business

Inspire and contribute to continual improvement in our project and project processes.

Share knowledge and experience to support project improvements around MULTi IT

Requirements:

South African Citizen

Fully Bi-Lingual

Presentable with strong people skills.

Contactable references.

No Criminal Record and clean credit check.

Must be well organized, have good oral and written communication skills, leadership skills and a commitment to customer service.

Self-motivated with the ability to work with minimal direction.

Ability to handle confidential matters, set priorities, work well under pressure with attention to detail.

Benefits:

Medical Aid, KPI, Training, Retirement Funding

Salary:

R25,000 – R35,000 monthly

Desired Skills:

IT

Project

Coordinator

