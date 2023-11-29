IT Project Manager at PG Group

Main job purpose
- To manage the delivery of projects within the agreed scope, requirements, time frames and budget across PG Group, including engagement with external parties where necessary.
Main Objective
- Drive and manage IT projects through the project lifecycle to ensure that projects are delivered on time, and within scope and budget.
- Plan methodically, coordinate and facilitate the teams’ efforts in an effective and efficient manner to deliver successfully.
- Lead the team by establishing a team culture that allows team members to participate in the successful delivery of specific project objectives to achieve the agreed outcome.
- Manage Stakeholder expectations by keeping all stakeholders at all levels of the organisation adequately informed and ensure that project activities are aligned with client strategic objectives.
- Monitor and proactively manage risks by evaluating and prioritising risks. Track risks according to the risk management plan to proactively implement contingency measures.
- Ensure adherence to IT governance and approval processes.
- Ensure compliance to the PG financial management protocols and control project costs so that the project can be completed within the approved budget.
Critical job requirements
Qualification(s):
- Project Management qualification
- Grade 12
Experience:
- 5 to 8 years experience in IT environment
- 5 to 8 years experience in Project Management
- Minimum 5 years IT management position
Desired Skills:
- System Development Lifecycle (SDLC)
- Management methodology
- Project Management Agile
- System and Software projects