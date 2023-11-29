IT Project Manager at PG Group – Gauteng Bedfordview

Nov 29, 2023

Main job purpose

  • To manage the delivery of projects within the agreed scope, requirements, time frames and budget across PG Group, including engagement with external parties where necessary.

Main Objective

  • Drive and manage IT projects through the project lifecycle to ensure that projects are delivered on time, and within scope and budget.
  • Plan methodically, coordinate and facilitate the teams’ efforts in an effective and efficient manner to deliver successfully.
  • Lead the team by establishing a team culture that allows team members to participate in the successful delivery of specific project objectives to achieve the agreed outcome.
  • Manage Stakeholder expectations by keeping all stakeholders at all levels of the organisation adequately informed and ensure that project activities are aligned with client strategic objectives.
  • Monitor and proactively manage risks by evaluating and prioritising risks. Track risks according to the risk management plan to proactively implement contingency measures.
  • Ensure adherence to IT governance and approval processes.
  • Ensure compliance to the PG financial management protocols and control project costs so that the project can be completed within the approved budget.

Critical job requirements
Qualification(s):

  • Project Management qualification
  • Grade 12

Experience:

  • 5 to 8 years experience in IT environment
  • 5 to 8 years experience in Project Management
  • Minimum 5 years IT management position

Desired Skills:

  • System Development Lifecycle (SDLC)
  • Management methodology
  • Project Management Agile
  • System and Software projects

