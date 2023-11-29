IT Support Technician (6-Month Contract)

ENVIRONMENT:

PROVIDE both critical infrastructure and end-user support as your strong technical expertise is sought by a cutting-edge FinTech company seeking an IT Support Technician to fill a 6-month contract role. You will monitor Active Directory, Exchange, VMware and SQL infrastructure; identify bottlenecks and/or single-points-of-failure while deploying database change scripts and ensuring security patches & upgrades are applied and kept updated. Applicants will require a Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering/Computer Science or similar discipline with Certifications in MCSE/MCDBA & CCNA/CCNP. You will also need 12+ years’ SME support experience and 12 years’ experience in the following: Windows 10/11, Windows Server, Active Directory, Exchange, SQL, Cisco/HP, Dell, Veeam, VMware 6/7 (ESX), etc.

DUTIES:

Provide General Desktop Support.

Monitor Active Directory, Exchange, VMware and SQL infrastructure.

Continually review the IT software/hardware infrastructure to ensure robustness and efficiency.

Diagnose and resolve technical issues.

Investigate and implement automated processes.

Identify system/service bottlenecks and/or single-points-of-failure and develop solutions to overcome them.

Manage backups and tape rotation (Veeam).

Exchange Server mailbox maintenance.

Monitor support queue that consists largely of end-user fault calls.

Identify and ensure technology assets are documented and mapped out correctly.

Ensure maintenance schedules are maintained and contribute to the overall health of the system.

Troubleshoot SQL Server service outages as they occur.

Deploy database change scripts:

Liaise with all company personal regarding IT issues.

Setup and configure new laptops/desktops.

Ensure security patches and upgrades are applied and kept up to date.

Complete internal user moves including phones.

Install and configure systems and applications in support of daily operations.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering, Computer Science, Systems Analysis, or a related study.

Certification in Microsoft Technologies (MCSE / MCDBA).

Certification in Networking Technologies (CCNA / CCNP).

Experience/Skills –

12+Year’s SME support experience.

Minimum 12 years working experience with the following technologies are required –

Windows 10/11 Administration.

Windows Server (2012/2022) Administration.

Active Directory (2012/2022) and Group Policy Administration.

Exchange (2016/Online) Administration.

SQL 2012/2019 (Maintenance).

VMware 6/7 (ESX) Administration.

Switch & Router Configurations (Cisco / HP).

Scripting languages (PowerShell).

Experience supporting applications based on .NET/SQL/Visual Studio.

Server Hardware (Dell).

Backup Software (Veeam). Ability to evaluate controls and adhere to controlled technical development lifecycle and ITSM processes. Thorough understanding and appreciation of enterprise foundation processes (Patch/Backup/Asset/Security Management). Ability to identify and manage technical risks. Cybersecurity awareness and working understanding.



Advantageous –

Competencies in cloud services including M365 / Azure.

ITIL exposure.

Experience working in a Financial Services environment.

ATTRIBUTES:

Fast and effective problem resolution.

Good communication skills and teamwork.

Must have own transport.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.

COMMENTS:

When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Apply here [URL Removed] OR e-mail a Word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference number of the job.

Desired Skills:

IT

Support

Technician

Learn more/Apply for this position