IT Technician (Offshore BPO) at Nutun – Gauteng Sandown

To support the business with desktop, trouble shooting and IT related issues in a fast paced environment within a high performing team.
NB : This is a night shift role.
Minimum requirements (Qualifications and Experience):
- Grade 12.
- CompTIA A+, N+, & Microsoft Cert.
- ITIL Certification (advantageous).
- 1-3 years of relevant experience.
- Analytical and problem solving skills.
- Strong technical skills.
- The ability to work well under pressure.
- Attention to detail.
- Team working skills.
- Organising and time management.
- Interpersonal and communication skills.
- Virtual Desktops, Citrix and AWS.
- Network Troubleshooting.
Key Responsibilities:
- Manage the support calls that comethrough the IT Helpdesk.
- Maintenance of the Call Centre IT Hardware and Software.
- Support the operations with all IT related troubleshooting queries.
- Support the senior IT technicians when required.
- Report any risks or problems.
- Work with people to resolve their IT related issues.
- Ensure 100% service delivery to all helpdesk queries.
- Prepare IT equipment for onboarding new employees.
Behavioural (Desirable):
- Working with people.
- Planning and Organizing.
- Meeting customer expectations.
- Following instructions and procedures.
- Coping with pressures and setbacks.
Desired Skills:
- Diagnostic Skills
- Communication
- Time Management
- Technical Support
- Attention to detail
- Problem Solving And Decision Making
About The Employer:
At Nutun we enable economic sustainability in the communities we serve by combining our unique technology, data and analytics competencies to provide a range of digitally enabled business services as a trusted partner to a global client base.
Nutun offers a range of solutions including: customer service and client experience (CX); debt collection and accounts receivable services; payroll, time and attendance, and HR solutions; customer insights and analytics; legal process outsourcing and alternative legal solutions; and back office administration.
South Africa has emerged as a favoured offshore CX location. According to the Ryan Strategic Advisory Survey, South Africa offers affordable, high-quality, deeply capable, empathetic and innovative service offerings. As a BPESA member, Nutun, with its skills and talent, is more than ready to over-deliver on these offerings.