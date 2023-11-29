IT Technician (Offshore BPO) at Nutun

Nov 29, 2023

To support the business with desktop, trouble shooting and IT related issues in a fast paced environment within a high performing team.

NB : This is a night shift role.

Minimum requirements (Qualifications and Experience):

  • Grade 12.
  • CompTIA A+, N+, & Microsoft Cert.
  • ITIL Certification (advantageous).
  • 1-3 years of relevant experience.
  • Analytical and problem solving skills.
  • Strong technical skills.
  • The ability to work well under pressure.
  • Attention to detail.
  • Team working skills.
  • Organising and time management.
  • Interpersonal and communication skills.
  • Virtual Desktops, Citrix and AWS.
  • Network Troubleshooting.

Key Responsibilities:

  • Manage the support calls that comethrough the IT Helpdesk.
  • Maintenance of the Call Centre IT Hardware and Software.
  • Support the operations with all IT related troubleshooting queries.
  • Support the senior IT technicians when required.
  • Report any risks or problems.
  • Work with people to resolve their IT related issues.
  • Ensure 100% service delivery to all helpdesk queries.
  • Prepare IT equipment for onboarding new employees.

Behavioural (Desirable):

  • Working with people.
  • Planning and Organizing.
  • Meeting customer expectations.
  • Following instructions and procedures.
  • Coping with pressures and setbacks.

Desired Skills:

  • Diagnostic Skills
  • Communication
  • Time Management
  • Technical Support
  • Attention to detail
  • Problem Solving And Decision Making

About The Employer:

At Nutun we enable economic sustainability in the communities we serve by combining our unique technology, data and analytics competencies to provide a range of digitally enabled business services as a trusted partner to a global client base.

Nutun offers a range of solutions including: customer service and client experience (CX); debt collection and accounts receivable services; payroll, time and attendance, and HR solutions; customer insights and analytics; legal process outsourcing and alternative legal solutions; and back office administration.

South Africa has emerged as a favoured offshore CX location. According to the Ryan Strategic Advisory Survey, South Africa offers affordable, high-quality, deeply capable, empathetic and innovative service offerings. As a BPESA member, Nutun, with its skills and talent, is more than ready to over-deliver on these offerings.

Learn more/Apply for this position