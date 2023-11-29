Junior Integration Developer – Eastern Cape Gqebera

SUMMARY:

The primary purpose of this role is to be a great developer. You will form part of a larger development team and will regularly engage with your teammates and our clients to design, develop, test, implement and support the solutions that we have in place, and the solutions that we are planning to build.

EDUCATION AND EXPERIENCE:

C#

.NET

MS SQL Server

WCF and Rest Web Services

Azure DevOps (advantageous)

QUALIFICATIONS:

BSc in Computer Science or equivalent

Relevant qualification or related experience

Excellent written and communication skills

Excellent interpersonal skills

Team player

ESSENTIAL FUNCTIONS:

Design, develop, test and implementation of software solutions within the company

Internal and external (client) support

Writing and implementing quality and high performing code

Development, maintenance and implementation of software tools, processes and procedures

Research and development

Testing and evaluating new technologies

Have the ability to work through, and make logical sense of complicated and often illogical solutions and processes

Identification of areas of improvement

Collaboration with developers from other teams to implement the best solutions possible

Documenting of software solutions and processes

Following strict source control procedures

Desired Skills:

.Net

Information Technology (IT)

SQL Server

Systems Integration

About The Employer:

Our client in the IT industry is looking for a Junior Integration Developer to join their dynamic team!

