Python Developer

As a Python Application Developer , your expertise in Python, should contain the following technologies like Kubernetes, MongoDB, and MS SQL/PostgreSQL which will play a vital role in multiple tasks, including system development, data analysis, and other critical initiatives.
You’ll be an integral part of a collaborative team responsible for the entire software development lifecycle, encompassing coding, testing, deployment, and monitoring. Your duties will involve constructing and maintaining web applications, APIs, and data analytics solutions.
Key Responsibilities:
- Developing backend components to enhance responsiveness and overall performance
- Integrating user-facing elements into applications
- Testing and debugging programs
- Enhancing functionality of existing systems
- Implementing robust security and data protection measures
- Evaluating and prioritizing feature requests
- Collaborating with internal teams to grasp user requirements and provide technical solutions
Job Requirements:
Qualififation and Experience:
- Completed BSc in Computer Science, BCom in IT, BSc in Electrical Engineering, or similar degrees
- Minimum of 3 years’ experience as a Python Application Developer
- Advantageous to have Java Development experience
Technical Competencies:
- Proficiency with file-agents monitoring directories and uploading files for system processing
- Experience in using Ingress to route incoming traffic effectively
- Working knowledge of Keycloak, optionally Active Directory for identity and authorization services
- Experience with Hashicorp Vault for managing sensitive data
- Proficiency working with RESTful APIs, PostgreSQL, and MongoDB for data storage and retrieval
- Familiarity with ActiveMQ as a message broker for component communication
- Experience with ETL workers for data parsing, transformation, and storage, alongside Recon Job Dispatchers and Recon Processors for reconciliation tasks
- Proficiency in developing and maintaining Front-end UIs
- Strong command of Python for backend development and data processing tasks; familiarity with HTML, CSS, JavaScript for frontend development and UI design
- Experience with MongoDB as a document-based distributed database, and MS SQL/PostgreSQL for metadata storage and supporting Keycloak operations
- Use of Docker Containers for packaging and distributing software across varied environments
- Proficiency in Kubernetes for orchestrating containerized applications, aiding in scaling and management
Behavioral Competencies:
- Planning & Organizing
- Effective Communication & Impact
- Customer Focus
- Problem-solving
- Initiative & Proactivity
- Team Building
- Coaching & Development
- Financial Acumen
- Results-driven mindset
- Adaptability to change
- Engagement readiness
- Leadership qualities
- Coping with stress / change
.
Desired Skills:
- Python for backend development
- JavaScript for frontend development
- UI design