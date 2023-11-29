Python Developer

As a Python Application Developer , your expertise in Python, should contain the following technologies like Kubernetes, MongoDB, and MS SQL/PostgreSQL which will play a vital role in multiple tasks, including system development, data analysis, and other critical initiatives.

You’ll be an integral part of a collaborative team responsible for the entire software development lifecycle, encompassing coding, testing, deployment, and monitoring. Your duties will involve constructing and maintaining web applications, APIs, and data analytics solutions.

Key Responsibilities:

Developing backend components to enhance responsiveness and overall performance

Integrating user-facing elements into applications

Testing and debugging programs

Enhancing functionality of existing systems

Implementing robust security and data protection measures

Evaluating and prioritizing feature requests

Collaborating with internal teams to grasp user requirements and provide technical solutions

Job Requirements:

Qualififation and Experience:

Completed BSc in Computer Science, BCom in IT, BSc in Electrical Engineering, or similar degrees

Minimum of 3 years’ experience as a Python Application Developer

Advantageous to have Java Development experience

Technical Competencies:

Proficiency with file-agents monitoring directories and uploading files for system processing

Experience in using Ingress to route incoming traffic effectively

Working knowledge of Keycloak, optionally Active Directory for identity and authorization services

Experience with Hashicorp Vault for managing sensitive data

Proficiency working with RESTful APIs, PostgreSQL, and MongoDB for data storage and retrieval

Familiarity with ActiveMQ as a message broker for component communication

Experience with ETL workers for data parsing, transformation, and storage, alongside Recon Job Dispatchers and Recon Processors for reconciliation tasks

Proficiency in developing and maintaining Front-end UIs

Strong command of Python for backend development and data processing tasks; familiarity with HTML, CSS, JavaScript for frontend development and UI design

Experience with MongoDB as a document-based distributed database, and MS SQL/PostgreSQL for metadata storage and supporting Keycloak operations

Use of Docker Containers for packaging and distributing software across varied environments

Proficiency in Kubernetes for orchestrating containerized applications, aiding in scaling and management

Behavioral Competencies:

Planning & Organizing

Effective Communication & Impact

Customer Focus

Problem-solving

Initiative & Proactivity

Team Building

Coaching & Development

Financial Acumen

Results-driven mindset

Adaptability to change

Engagement readiness

Leadership qualities

Coping with stress / change

Desired Skills:

Python for backend development

JavaScript for frontend development

UI design

