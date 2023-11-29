Python Developer

ENVIRONMENT:

A dynamic Software Development company, specializing in bespoke software solutions, architecture consulting, and systems integration, seeks an Intermediate Software Developer to join their team in Cape Town. Your duties will include working with several clients to find technical solutions to address business problems. The ideal candidate must have an ability to demonstrate data structures and algorithms, and must be interested in open-source technologies, and learning new languages.

DUTIES:

Develop and modify software modules based on business requirements.

Assist clients in solving technical problems.

REQUIREMENTS:

Able to demonstrate understanding of data structures and algorithms.

Interested in open-source technologies.

Competency in either Python, PHP or JavaScript is advantageous.

Tech Stack includes a combination of the following:

Python

PHP

JavaScript

Linux

ATTRIBUTES:

Ability to learn quickly.

