SAP Authorisations Consultant – Gauteng Johannesburg

Applications operations support for Authorisations.

Providing 1st level support to users; adhering to documented processes.

Providing 2nd level support to processes where documented.

Recording, routing and monitoring all reported incidents using ITSM to the client’s incident management process.

Liaising with other fix groups and other plant based or central support organisations within the clients.

Taking ownership of incidents reported by users, through to resolution.

Adhering to the client’s documented escalation processes:

Carrying out regression testing.

Interact with consultants of other modules.

User interface transactional solutions.

In the course of normal duties, identify and report discrepancies in documented processes.

Manage general queries in a timely and professional manner.

Recording ALL incidents using the client’s standard toolset.

Use of the client standard knowledge database tools (currently Primus).

Monitoring logs for user queries.

Liaise with development/team leads on user’s access requirements, new transactions, role creation etc.

Enforce SAP security and SAP development guidelines.

Provision of technical security and authorisations support and guidance to both the business and the SAP support teams.

Delivering security and authorisations support for new project releases.

Responsible for ensuring prompt resolution of security and authorisations incidents.

Provide support to user departments in achieving the approved company authorisation objectives.

Ensure user and role creation is done in accordance with client’s group standards and guidelines.

Provide user support in understanding processes related to SAP Authorisation.

Responsible for ensuring SAP security compliance to internal controls and good practice implementation in SAP authorisation policies to mitigate business risk.

Ensure that agreed company policies and procedures are adhered to.

Ensure user appreciation of the principles of system development.

Provide assistance to users in evaluating system proposals.

Ensure that team members adhere to the IT Application methodology and standards.

Minimum Requirements:

Essential Skills Requirements:

Fiori Launchpad and Administration:

SAP Authorization in all modules SAP ERP, SAP Fiori.

Extensive experience in Applications Operations.

MS Excel (Strong Formula knowledge).

Good understanding of system landscape to design adequate and governance compliant to secure role design and user provisioning.

Proven experience roles design, and support within an SAP environment.

Good problem-solving capabilities are necessary to investigate and propose alternate solutions for compliance conflicts.

Create Tiles/Catalogues/groups.

Good understanding of Fiori concept.

Strong SAP Trace analysis.

Strong Basis authorisation Object knowledge.

Strong Excel skills (formula’s).

SAP Role creation with tiles/catalogues and auth. Requirements.

Share knowledge and business process with team members to ensure that handover of tasks is a simple and effective one.

S/4 HANA and Fiori:

Role Design.

Role Build (Role changes/new roles (single and Composite).

2nd Line Support.

All IBV Functionality (Client’s Specific tool).

Transport creation (with CHARM Solution Manager/Focus Build).

ITSM change ticket creation.

JIRA/Confluence.

Advantageous Skills Requirements:

JIRA/Confluence knowledge advantage (Agile).

Desired Skills:

Role Design

SAP Authorization

Applications Operations

