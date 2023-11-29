SAP Developer

Nov 29, 2023

Qualification

  • Grade 12
  • Bachelor’s degree or Diploma in Computer Science or Information Technology

Experience

  • 5 years in SAP Development using required development tools and coding languages
  • 3 years in S/4HANA and Business Technology Platform
  • 5 years in SAP ECC.

Knowledge

  • Working functional knowledge of SAP ECC HCM, Success Factors, Master Data Governance, SAP Data Services and/or S/4HANA Finance

Knowledge of:

  • SAP Integration Suite, Web Services, API’s and other integration patterns
  • SAP Business Technology Platform and services
  • DevOps using SAP Solutions will be advantageous
  • HTML will be advantageous
  • Functional knowledge of SAP HCM and Success Factors will be advantageous

Desired Skills:

  • SAP HCM
  • SAP Developer

