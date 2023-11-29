SAP Developer – Western Cape Cape Town Region

Qualification
- Grade 12
- Bachelor’s degree or Diploma in Computer Science or Information Technology
Experience
- 5 years in SAP Development using required development tools and coding languages
- 3 years in S/4HANA and Business Technology Platform
- 5 years in SAP ECC.
Knowledge
- Working functional knowledge of SAP ECC HCM, Success Factors, Master Data Governance, SAP Data Services and/or S/4HANA Finance
Knowledge of:
- SAP Integration Suite, Web Services, API’s and other integration patterns
- SAP Business Technology Platform and services
- DevOps using SAP Solutions will be advantageous
- HTML will be advantageous
- Functional knowledge of SAP HCM and Success Factors will be advantageous
Desired Skills:
- SAP HCM
- SAP Developer