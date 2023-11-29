SAP Specialist: Banking – Gauteng Arcadia

Our client within the Banking sector is seeking a SAP Specialist with a focus on Banking modules (BP / BCA / FI/CO / CML) to be based in Midrand. This is a permanent requirement.
The Key Responsibilities for this Role Include
- Will provide ERP configuration and software program development, maintenance, and support services
- Gather user requirements
- Provide ERP system training
- Maintain process designs, ABAP functional specifications and training modules
- Functional End User Support
- Training on SAP CML / BP / BCA & FI/CO modules
Qualification
- National Diploma or equivalent
- SAP Certification FI/CO or related
Experience
- 5-8 years of experience working within a business solution team performing It application development and maintenance functions (planning, design, development, testing and implementation) in an ERP environment
- 5-8 years of experience in implementing new and supporting SAP business modules
- SAP support and maintenance with specialist knowledge of SAP Banking applications
- ABAP Methodology and Programming
- Business Analysis and Business Process Engineering (from account origination to closure or legal recovery)
If you are interested in this opportunity, please apply directly.
Desired Skills:
- Development
- Implementation
- SAP
- SAP ABAP
- SAP Financial Accounting & Controlling (FICO)
- Support
- Training
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid Contribution
- Provident Fund Contribution
- Performance Bonuses