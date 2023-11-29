SAP Specialist: Banking

Our client within the Banking sector is seeking a SAP Specialist with a focus on Banking modules (BP / BCA / FI/CO / CML) to be based in Midrand. This is a permanent requirement.

The Key Responsibilities for this Role Include

Will provide ERP configuration and software program development, maintenance, and support services

Gather user requirements

Provide ERP system training

Maintain process designs, ABAP functional specifications and training modules

Functional End User Support

Training on SAP CML / BP / BCA & FI/CO modules

Qualification

National Diploma or equivalent

SAP Certification FI/CO or related

Experience

5-8 years of experience working within a business solution team performing It application development and maintenance functions (planning, design, development, testing and implementation) in an ERP environment

5-8 years of experience in implementing new and supporting SAP business modules

SAP support and maintenance with specialist knowledge of SAP Banking applications

ABAP Methodology and Programming

Business Analysis and Business Process Engineering (from account origination to closure or legal recovery)

