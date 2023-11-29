Senior Full Stack Developer – Mining Consulting – R1Mil – Western Cape Cape Town

Hire Resolve’s client is urgently seeking the expertise of an experienced Senior Full Stack Developer in Cape Town (Hybrid).

Responsibilities

Contribute to the design, development, and deployment of frontend applications.

Contribute to backend development, leveraging your experience to enhance the integration between frontend and backend systems.

Collaborate with cross-functional teams to define system requirements, design solutions, and ensure the delivery of high-quality software.

Collaborate on the continuous improvement of our development processes, methodologies, and tools, fostering a culture of excellence and innovation.

Engage in problem-solving sessions with clients and team members, translating challenges into actionable software solutions.

Requirements:

3+ years of experience in software development

Experience in backend technologies such as Flask or Django, with a strong preference for frontend development.

Proficiency in Front End frameworks such as Angular and React

Excellent problem-solving skills, with the ability to translate complex requirements into robust software solutions.

A degree in Computer Science, Software Engineering or related field would be advantageous

Benefits:



Salary: R1Mil/yr, negotiable

Performance Bonus

Family Leave (Maternity, Paternity)

Private Health Care

Training & Development

Paid Time Off (PTO) (if applicable)





