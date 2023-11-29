Senior Software Engineer – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

We’re on the hunt for a seasoned Senior Software Engineer who’s not just skilled but downright passionate about Python, Java, React, and Agile methodologies. Join our client in pushing boundaries, driving innovation, and shaping the future of technology.

Key Requirements

6+ years’ experience overall.

BSc/ BTech/ [URL Removed]

Python

Java

React

Agile

AWS

SQL

Should you meet the requirements for this position, please email your CV to [Email Address Removed]. You can also contact the IT team on [Phone Number Removed]; or visit our website at [URL Removed] NOTE: When replying to the advert, also include the reference number in the subject line. Correspondence will only be conducted with short listed candidates. Should you not hear from us within 3 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

