Senior System Administrator

IT System Administrator Team Lead with minimum 4 years’ System Administration and Team Leader experience, and preferably MCSA, MCSE and CCENT qualifications, required to provide technical support, maintenance, configuration, installation of servers, work stations and related equipment, as well as provide 3rd tier support to desktop support staff.

Minimum requirements:

Minimum 4 years’ experience in IT System Administration in a Supervisory role, in a Microsoft environment essential

Technical Skills required:

Active Directory Management: Knowledge of user and group management, Group Policy (GPO), and domain services.

Server Management: Ability to manage Windows Server versions, configure server roles, and troubleshoot server-related issues.

Network Management: Understanding of DNS, DHCP, VPN, and other network protocols and services.

Virtualization: Familiarity with Microsoft Hyper-V.

Office 365:

Management and configuration of Exchange Online (mail flow, connectors, anti-spam policies)

Teams, SharePoint Online, and OneDrive for Business administration and troubleshooting.

Use of the Security & Compliance Center (data loss prevention, retention policies, audit logs)

Migrating data/mailboxes into Office 365 from diverse sources.

Azure AD (Azure Active Directory):

Managing user identities, groups, and RBAC.

Setting up/configuring MFA and SSO.

Creation and management of conditional access policies.

Grasp of Azure AD B2B and B2C features.

Handling Azure AD Connect for synchronization between on-premises AD and Azure AD.

Intune (Mobile Device Management):

Setup of device auto-enrolment.

Creation/management of device compliance policies and configuration profiles.

Deployment and management of apps (mobile apps, Office 365 apps).

Update management using Intune.

Implementation of endpoint security (Windows Defender ATP integration, BitLocker).

Execution of remote actions on devices (remote wipe, reset, restart).

Ensuring data integrity with tools like Windows Server Backup, System Center Data Protection Manager, or similar solutions.

Defender for Endpoint (Vulnerability Management):

Utilizing the Threat and Vulnerability Management tool.

Configuring automated investigation processes for known threats.

Assessing, responding to, and managing security alerts.

Rule implementation for attack surface reduction.

Real-time endpoint monitoring and threat mitigation.

Correlating data from Defender for Endpoint with other Microsoft 365 security solutions.

Advanced hunting with query-based threat-hunting tools.

Implementing and monitoring Microsoft-recommended baseline configurations.

SCCM (System Center Configuration Manager):

SCCM installation, configuration, understanding site hierarchy, boundary groups, distribution points.

Deploying software/applications, managing software updates.

OS deployment (task sequences, boot images, driver management).

Hardware/software inventory management, custom reports via SQL queries.

Endpoint protection integration, policy configuration, threat management.

Creation of configuration baselines, items, and compliance policies.

Managing software updates using SCCM.

Security:

Implementing new and maintaining security measures.

Regularly patching systems and applications.

Understanding of encryption techniques and tools.

Knowledge of best practices for secure user access and rights management.

Monitoring and Performance Tuning:

Familiarity with tools like System Center Operations Manager (SCOM) or third-party solutions.

Proactive monitoring to anticipate and address potential issues before they affect users.

Automation and Scripting:

Proficiency in using PowerShell in a Microsoft environment is essential.

Beyond PowerShell, understanding other scripting languages can be beneficial.

Database Management: Basics of SQL Server management and maintenance.

Documentation:

Ability to document procedures, configurations, and changes to ensure that knowledge is shared and that systems can be recreated or repaired as needed.

Soft Skills:

Problem Solving: Ability to diagnose and troubleshoot complex technical issues.

Communication: Ability to convey technical information to non-technical staff and work collaboratively with other IT professionals.

Time Management: Prioritizing tasks, especially in emergency or high-pressure situations.

Continual Learning: The tech landscape, especially within the Microsoft ecosystem, evolves rapidly. A good sysadmin should be committed to ongoing education.

Project Management:

Initiation & Planning: Recognizing IT challenges that warrant projects and coordinating with stakeholders to frame project scope and deliverables.

Execution & Monitoring: Steering project progress in alignment with the set plan, ensuring milestones are met.

Communication: Keeping stakeholders updated on project status and facilitating open communication channels.

People Management:

Leading, mentoring, and providing guidance to junior staff.

Conflict resolution and team motivation.

Overseeing task delegation and team collaboration.

Performance evaluation and feedback provision.

Disaster Recovery Planning: Ability to devise and test disaster recovery plans to ensure business continuity.

Vendor Management: Coordinating with third-party vendors for services, support, or licensing.

Understanding of Non-Microsoft Technologies: While specialized in a Microsoft environment, it’s beneficial to understand how Microsoft technologies interact with non-Microsoft systems and platforms.

