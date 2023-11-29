Software Developer

Are you wanting to work for an awesome Internet of Things company which develops smart, wireless sensing and control technology? We have just the role for you… this Company is the change in the world

My client is looking for an intermediate Software Developer….

You will need the following :

Some form of tertiary IT qualification

3 years + software development experience

C# and / or Java

SQL

UML

Flow diagrams

Business process experience

If you have the skills and a passion to join a new innovations them – then this is the job for you !

Please send your updated cv and skills to [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

C#

Business process

Java

SQL

