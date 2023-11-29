SQL DBA Tech Lead

A well-established company in the online gambling industry has an opening for a Database Administrator Technical Lead in their Durban Offices. You will report to the Team Lead, and work in close collaboration, planning, designing, and executing technical solutions and improvements within the respective software development Teams. You will be the technical expert, have a strong understanding of technology systems, architecture, data structures and data sources.

What you need to bring to the table:

5-7 years exp utilising high transaction databases

5 years + MS SQL (all aspects)

SSIS

SSRS

SQL Scripting

Data Modelling

Knowledge of High Availability & Disaster Recovery Configurations

Database Management

Big Data Manipulation Methodology

Knowledge of Azure would be an advantage

What you will be doing:

Work together with Architects, Developers, Testers and other DBAs to ensure the database is secure and operates to its maximum capacity with little to no downtime

Ensure that solutions developed are scalable, maintainable and allow for future upgrades with minimal fuss

Ensure solutions are secure and able to withstand outside attacks

Maintain integrity of the Database with your team by arranging regular testing of the systems and security of the data

Configure and optimize database servers: Responsible for configuring and optimizing database servers and related processes to ensure high availability, performance, and on-going operations of the SQL environment.

Develop automation process for repetitive daily tasks

Ensure your team adheres to processes set out to ensure solutions are developed according to spec and within timelines provided

Be involved in identifying possible issues on the system and be able to supply solutions or patches to any vulnerable data and if necessary, work overtime to stabilize the system and implement changes

Give technical guidance to the team by arranging upskilling sessions and knowledge sharing sessions on a regular basis

Desired Skills:

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

