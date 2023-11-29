Third Line Support Engineer – Western Cape Cape Town

ENVIRONMENT:

Our client specializes in aiding businesses with a global presence, operating across multiple data centers and serving users dispersed across various geographic locations. They strategically plan, execute, and oversee international projects spanning four continents and reaching over 190 countries. Currently, they are seeking a 3rd line Systems Engineer to join a dynamic team of 1st, 2nd, and 3rd line engineers based in Cape Town. This team is responsible for delivering SLA-backed services remotely as part of the technical support offering. This role calls for a proactive and collaborative team member with strong technical expertise. The individual must be capable of working during European standard office hours to meet customer requirements.

DUTIES:

Logging and progressing support tickets (incidents & changes) through their MSP systems.

Provide remote 3rd line technical IT support for tickets escalated.

Troubleshoot and resolve hardware and software related incidents based on Microsoft systems.

Resolve incidents within agreed first-time-fix parameters and escalate within the team where required, complying with contracted SLAs.

Take ownership of incidents and manage through to resolution where possible.

Attend to proactive and reactive monitoring alerts in order to ensure minimum disruption to customers.

Meet client expectations in terms of quality of work and delivery to deadlines.

Action customer enquiries effectively in a timely fashion as per prescribed SLA.

Produce information reports upon request.

Build and maintain the company’s reputation & customer relationships.

REQUIREMENTS:

Matric or equivalent secondary education

VMware VCP

MCSE/MCITP or multiple MCP certifications

Cisco CCNA

5+ years’ experience in an IT Service Desk support environment (3rd line support)

5+ years’ experience supporting VMware hypervisor (1+ year exposure to VMware NSX and vSAN)

5+ years’ experience supporting Cisco/HPE networking environments

3+ years’ experience supporting firewalls (FortiGate, WatchGuard, Cisco)

3+ years’ experience supporting SAN storage

5+ years’ experience supporting Microsoft Systems; Servers, Exchange/365, Active Directory, DNS, DHCP, etc

Exposure to HP, Dell & Cisco datacentre hardware, software, and storage technologies.

Exposure to modern Backup & Disaster Recovery technologies (Veeam, Zerto)

Exposure to Public Cloud (Azure, AWS) and/or VMware-based Private Cloud (IaaS, DRaaS, BaaS)

Very strong technical understanding of current industry-leading datacentre technologies

Customer relations skills: ability to understand and comprehend customer concerns and requirements

A desire for continuous learning and career development

Ability to work both individually and as part of a team

Advantageous:

Experience providing support in the Managed Service Provider (MSP) industry

Proficiency in an additional European based language(s) will be advantageous

ITIL Foundation certification

Linux LPIC certification(s)

Citrix support experience (XenApp/XenDesktop/NetScaler)

Exposure to:

Configuring & working with Office 365

Configuring & working with Multifactor authentication (MFA) technologies (Microsoft, Duo, Okta)

Cyber Security technologies and applications

Citrix NetScaler and XenApp

Scripting (PowerShell, Bash, Phyton, etc.)

ATTRIBUTES:

Fluent in English

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills

COMMENTS:

