WMS Analyst/Application Specialist

SUMMARY:

The primary purpose of this role is to be responsible for all activities related to the Warehouse Management System (WMS). Responsibilities include but are not limited to efficiency, installing, maintaining, and supporting the WMS. Knowledge of the WMS as well as logistics processes to be applied for training end users, requirements gathering, WMS support, project co-ordination and business analysis. Information management, storage, and analysis of data through computer networks, systems, and computer databases.

PREFERRED EXPERIENCE AND QUALIFICATIONS:

BSc in Computer Science or equivalent

Minimum of 1 or more years of experience required (kindly note that the years of experience is only a rough guideline, and the appropriate level will be ascertained during the interview process)

TECHNICAL REQUIREMENTS:

Experience as a super user in one or more WMS will be advantageous.

Understanding of WMS, order management applications and database systems

ESSENTIAL FUNCTIONS & RESPONSIBILITES:

Define business requirements for WMS software upgrades deployment, software upgrades, and system configuration.

Implement and provide WMS support across applicable facilities.

Conduct WMS setup and account modifications, training for maintenance, setup for new clients, and upgrades to current clients

Recommend and manage system changes, including new concepts and system improvement changes.

Create training documents and resources for system users.

Where required – develop testing scenarios, conduct systems tests, identify discrepancies, troubleshoot solutions, and provide resolutions.

Work with warehouse staff on WMS configurations and stock reconciliations

Assist all departments and other onsite business partners with WMS requests.

Documents and enforce SOP and best practices, keep training manuals and related documentation updated and available for local use.

Support all WMS related integrations with different systems.

Respond to calls, email, and personal requests for technical support.

Managing and coordinating various projects

