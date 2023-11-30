BI Analyst – Western Cape Stellenbosch

ENVIRONMENT:

A highly regarded company, at the forefront of Intelligent Process Automation (IPA), is offering an exciting position for a Business Analyst. In this role, you will be tasked with creating value for the product line by addressing client and business challenges through data-driven solutions. You’ll leverage your data and analytical expertise to generate insights that empower senior decision-makers to make well-informed decisions more swiftly.

REQUIREMENTS:

Minimum:

Relevant tertiary qualification in business administration, computer science, mathematics, statistics, or a related field.

Ideal:

Relevant certifications such as Business Data Analytics Certification – CBDA Competencies | IIBA® | Certification of Capability in Business Analysis™ (CCBA®) | Certified Business Analysis Professional™ (CBAP®) “

Minimum: Experience:

At least 5+ years’ experience in a similar business intelligence analyst role

Experience and knowledge of the ETL (extraction, transform, load) data flow

Experience in identifying, quantifying, and subsequently delivering value on how to solve business challenges using data

Experience in analysing complex data sets to solve business challenges

Experience in working with data on cloud platforms, such as AWS or Microsoft Azure

Experience in building data visualisations using tools such as Power BI

A good understanding of database management, data warehousing, data mining and data visualisation.

Experience with stakeholder engagement inc. senior management

Experience in data quality and incident management

Understanding of agile project management and experience with tools such as Jira

Quality assuring and oversight of the work of others.

Minimum Knowledge:

Understanding of agile project management and experience with tools such as Jira

Knowledge and experience in using complex SQL to prepare and analyse data

Knowledge and understanding of data privacy and security regulations and best practices

Ideal:

Probably experience as a business intelligence analyst within the Banking sector

Knowledge of change management principles and practices

Knowledge and experience in using low/no code AutoML on modelling tools such as Power BI or AWS Sagemaker

Knowledge and experience in change management methodology (ADKAR)

Knowledge and experience in lifetime value analysis, propensity modelling, journey mapping, and root cause analysis

Applied knowledge of User Experience (UX) reviews through customer interactions a customer, product services

Knowledge and experience in automation using software robots built on platforms such as UiPath or Alteryx

Programming/Coding: Ability to use scripting languages such as Python or R for data analysis and manipulation

Basic knowledge and experience is using Version Control (Git) “

Functional skills:

Full working proficiency in using data visualization tools such as Power BI (Desktop and Cloud Service) + Power Query Editor

Advanced functions and concepts in Power BI DAX

Proficient in data modelling, extraction, transformation, and loading (ETL)

SQL skills for querying large and complex data sets

Proficient at building business process automation using tools such as Power Automate

Advanced Excel with Power Query editor

Microsoft productivity suite (Power Point, Word, Excel, OneDrive, SharePoint)

Familiarity with cloud computing platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) or Microsoft Azure

Organisational skills:

Analytical Skills

Interpersonal and relationship management skills

Commercial thinking skills

Numerical reasoning skills

Problem Solving Skills

COMMENTS:

