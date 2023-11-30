12 Month Contract role with top tier financial services company based in Sandton.
Purpose of the Role
To drive and perform collaborative business analysis
Purpose of the Role
To drive and perform collaborative business analysis, i.e.,
- Identifying opportunities & introducing new projects, innovations that will significantly and positively impact the respective area/ project/ initiative while maintaining and ensuring that business application systems are based on sustainable and supportable technology;
- Be the enabler of change within our environment by solving complex problems within the environment to deliver solutions which create value.
- Adopting our BA Ways of Work Framework and applying this in project delivery throughout the Strategic Delivery Framework.
- Being responsible for Business Analysis that includes:
- Perform Enterprise Analysis;
- Perform BA planning activities;
- Execute on High Level Analysis;
- Conduct Detailed Design Analysis;
- Perform solution assessment & validation;
- Manage Requirements end-to-end; and
- Perform support analysis
Requirements
Education and Experience
- Grade 12
- 3 Year Formal qualification in the Commerce or STEM fields of study
- Business Analysis Qualification
- Advanced Business Analysis Diploma/ Certification
- IIBA Membership – advantageous
- Agile Certification – advantageous
- 10+ years related BA working experience within Financial Services
- 5+ years related BA working experience within an Investments and Fund Administration environment – advantageous
- CBAP Training and certification – advantageous
- Business Analyses
- Financial Services Industry
- Data Analysis / Business Intelligence
- Data warehousing / Business Intelligence
- Analytics
Knowledge and Skills
- Professionally liaise with project sponsors, project executive owners, Product Owners, SMEs, Lead BA, and Head: EPMO to drive the remediation/resolution of project escalations.
- Work effectively and efficiently to achieve outcomes.
- Verbal and/or written communication to provide the business with regular progress and feedback on projects that have been logged needs to be at an understandable level.
- Verbal and/or written communication to a variety of stakeholders
- As required from time to time, various formal and informal meetings will have to be attended and participated in
- Technology and systems.
- Process engineering.
Business Understanding
- Online resources
- Peer networking
- Training in line with approved budgets
- Lead and drive the socialization of change impact across Group.
- Leadership – Internal processes and systems
- Collaboration – Relating and networking with various stakeholders.
Technical Skills
- Modelling tools (Visio, Enterprise Architect)
- Modelling languages (UML, BPMN)
- Agile
- Waterfall
- SQL
- Azure DevOps
Competencies
Leadership Competencies
- Project Execution Management
- Customer Service Orientation/Client Focus (Internal and External)
- Teamwork
- Relationship Building, Listening, Interpersonal Sensitivity
- Communication
- Self-Management (Planning, Prioritising & Time Management)
- Ethical Behaviour/Honesty/Transparency/Modelling of Values
- Rule Orientation
- Results & Solution Focused (Drive, Energy & Follow Through)
- Assertiveness (Includes willingness to challenge and confront)
Strategic Competencies
- Analytical thinking and attention to detail
- Problem solving (Includes reasoning)
- Technical/Professional Competence
- Process Engineering/Systems Competence
- Business Acumen (includes ability to identify and manage risk)
- Financial Management
Functional Competencies
- Time Management
- Anticipating, Creating and Managing Change (Tolerance of Ambiguity)
- Holistic / Big Picture thinking
- Problem Solving
- Assertiveness (Includes willingness to challenge and confront)
- Excellence Orientation
- Flexibility / Adaptability
- Ability to work and deliver under pressure.
Key Performance Areas
– Positive engagement in function and with all other internal and external stakeholders and colleagues
– All aspects related to project management – ten knowledge areas of the PMBok i.e.
o Scope management
o Time management
o Cost management
o Quality management
o Human resources
o Integration management
o Risk management
o Procurement management
o Communication management
o Stakeholder management
– Monitoring and tracking the effective delivery of the projects assigned.
– Ensuring that benefits and appropriate measurements are defined in Business Cases and are realised by tracking it against project deliverables.
– Managing project closure and ensure post-implementation review meetings are held and formal handover to OPS is completed.
– To draft, monitor and manage associated project risks.
– To comply with the company’s Project Delivery Framework
– Passing all certifications for training scheduled during the financial year.
– Completing all E-Learning training as per the specified date
– Coaching project administrators that are assigned to any projects managed.
– To identify business opportunities & introduce innovations that will significantly and positively impact the respective area / project / initiative.
– To ensure that data for EPMO reporting for projects assigned is updated on a weekly basis.
– To ensure that all stakeholders are kept up to date with regular progress including the updating of project dashboards.
– To manage the formal change control process on all projects
– Managing costs within the approved budget allocations for all projects assigned
– Identifying any cost saving initiatives within the PMO finance
– Referral to Line Manager for approval
o All staff related matters.
o All exceptions not consistently adhered to.
o Budget decisions
o Strategic guidance
o Any and all escalations
o Personal development discussions
o Career discussions
o Issues that cannot be resolved internally.
o Policy and procedure related to the Project Delivery Framework (PDF)
– Functional ambassadorship
– Positive engagement in function and with all other internal and external stakeholders and colleagues
