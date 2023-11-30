Business Analyst – Gauteng Johannesburg North

12 Month Contract role with top tier financial services company based in Sandton.

Purpose of the Role

To drive and perform collaborative business analysis

12 Month Contract role with top tier financial services company based in Sandton.

Purpose of the Role

To drive and perform collaborative business analysis



Purpose of the Role

To drive and perform collaborative business analysis, i.e.,

Identifying opportunities & introducing new projects, innovations that will significantly and positively impact the respective area/ project/ initiative while maintaining and ensuring that business application systems are based on sustainable and supportable technology;

Be the enabler of change within our environment by solving complex problems within the environment to deliver solutions which create value.

Adopting our BA Ways of Work Framework and applying this in project delivery throughout the Strategic Delivery Framework.

Being responsible for Business Analysis that includes:

Perform Enterprise Analysis;

Perform BA planning activities;

Execute on High Level Analysis;

Conduct Detailed Design Analysis;

Perform solution assessment & validation;

Manage Requirements end-to-end; and

Perform support analysis

Requirements

Education and Experience

Grade 12

3 Year Formal qualification in the Commerce or STEM fields of study

Business Analysis Qualification

Advanced Business Analysis Diploma/ Certification

IIBA Membership – advantageous

Agile Certification – advantageous

10+ years related BA working experience within Financial Services

5+ years related BA working experience within an Investments and Fund Administration environment – advantageous

CBAP Training and certification – advantageous

Business Analyses

Financial Services Industry

Data Analysis / Business Intelligence

Data warehousing / Business Intelligence

Analytics

Knowledge and Skills

Professionally liaise with project sponsors, project executive owners, Product Owners, SMEs, Lead BA, and Head: EPMO to drive the remediation/resolution of project escalations.

Work effectively and efficiently to achieve outcomes.

Verbal and/or written communication to provide the business with regular progress and feedback on projects that have been logged needs to be at an understandable level.

Verbal and/or written communication to a variety of stakeholders

As required from time to time, various formal and informal meetings will have to be attended and participated in

Technology and systems.

Process engineering.

Business Understanding

Online resources

Peer networking

Training in line with approved budgets

Lead and drive the socialization of change impact across Group.

Leadership – Internal processes and systems

Collaboration – Relating and networking with various stakeholders.

Technical Skills

Modelling tools (Visio, Enterprise Architect)

Modelling languages (UML, BPMN)

Agile

Waterfall

SQL

Azure DevOps

Competencies

Leadership Competencies

Project Execution Management

Customer Service Orientation/Client Focus (Internal and External)

Teamwork

Relationship Building, Listening, Interpersonal Sensitivity

Communication

Self-Management (Planning, Prioritising & Time Management)

Ethical Behaviour/Honesty/Transparency/Modelling of Values

Rule Orientation

Results & Solution Focused (Drive, Energy & Follow Through)

Assertiveness (Includes willingness to challenge and confront)

Strategic Competencies

Analytical thinking and attention to detail

Problem solving (Includes reasoning)

Technical/Professional Competence

Process Engineering/Systems Competence

Business Acumen (includes ability to identify and manage risk)

Financial Management

Functional Competencies

Time Management

Anticipating, Creating and Managing Change (Tolerance of Ambiguity)

Holistic / Big Picture thinking

Problem Solving

Assertiveness (Includes willingness to challenge and confront)

Excellence Orientation

Flexibility / Adaptability

Ability to work and deliver under pressure.

Key Performance Areas

– Positive engagement in function and with all other internal and external stakeholders and colleagues

– All aspects related to project management – ten knowledge areas of the PMBok i.e.

o Scope management

o Time management

o Cost management

o Quality management

o Human resources

o Integration management

o Risk management

o Procurement management

o Communication management

o Stakeholder management

– Monitoring and tracking the effective delivery of the projects assigned.

– Ensuring that benefits and appropriate measurements are defined in Business Cases and are realised by tracking it against project deliverables.

– Managing project closure and ensure post-implementation review meetings are held and formal handover to OPS is completed.

– To draft, monitor and manage associated project risks.

– To comply with the company’s Project Delivery Framework

– Passing all certifications for training scheduled during the financial year.

– Completing all E-Learning training as per the specified date

– Coaching project administrators that are assigned to any projects managed.

– To identify business opportunities & introduce innovations that will significantly and positively impact the respective area / project / initiative.

– To ensure that data for EPMO reporting for projects assigned is updated on a weekly basis.

– To ensure that all stakeholders are kept up to date with regular progress including the updating of project dashboards.

– To manage the formal change control process on all projects

– Managing costs within the approved budget allocations for all projects assigned

– Identifying any cost saving initiatives within the PMO finance

– Referral to Line Manager for approval

o All staff related matters.

o All exceptions not consistently adhered to.

o Budget decisions

o Strategic guidance

o Any and all escalations

o Personal development discussions

o Career discussions

o Issues that cannot be resolved internally.

o Policy and procedure related to the Project Delivery Framework (PDF)

– Functional ambassadorship

– Positive engagement in function and with all other internal and external stakeholders and colleagues

Reach me at the details listed below.

Thank you,

Theresa Steenkamp

Key Account Manager – Network Contracting Solutions

[Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

Business Analysis Certification

Agile Certification

10 Years BA exp within Financial Services

5 Yrs BA within Investment & Fund Admin env.

Data Analysis

Data Warehousing / Business Intellegence

Learn more/Apply for this position