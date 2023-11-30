Job Title: Commercial Analyst
Company: Leading and Legacy Manufacturing Business (FMCG/ Plastics)
Location: Cape Town
Position Overview: As a Commercial Analyst in our organization, you will play a pivotal role in supporting the company’s commercial strategy and decision-making processes. This detail-oriented and analytical position requires a keen understanding of data interpretation, assessment of company and market trends, and the provision of valuable insights to drive business growth.
Main Outputs and Responsibilities:
- Financial Analysis:
- Conduct in-depth financial analysis to evaluate the performance of commercial activities.
- Assess revenue and cost trends, providing insights into areas for improvement and optimization.
- Perform regular and structured reviews and reporting on new and existing products, including original costing, pricing quotes, production data, and volumes.
- Monitor the ongoing competitiveness and profitability of products and/or product groups.
- Market Research:
- Stay informed about market trends, competitor activities, and industry developments.
- Analyze market data to identify opportunities and threats, supporting strategic decision-making.
- Pricing Strategy:
- Manage price increases, including preparing price lists and tracking approval processes.
- Execute price increases at agreed times, updating ERP system and existing orders.
- Address price queries and manage the impact of delays and errors in the price increase process.
- Assist in the development and evaluation of pricing strategies for products and services.
- Monitor pricing trends in the market and recommend adjustments to remain competitive.
- Sales Performance Analysis:
- Analyze sales data to assess the effectiveness of sales strategies.
- Provide insights on sales performance trends and areas for improvement.
- Budgeting and Forecasting:
- Support the development of annual budgets and forecasts for commercial activities.
- Monitor actual performance and budgets, explaining variances and recommending adjustments.
- Business Intelligence and Reporting:
- Develop and maintain dashboards and reports to track key performance indicators.
- Present findings and recommendations to senior management to inform strategic decisions.
- Project Management:
- Lead, manage, and control various projects.
Requirements
- Educational Qualification:
- Secondary Education: Grade 12
- Tertiary Education: Tertiary Qualification in a Commercial or Business-Related Field
- Experience:
- Proven experience as a Commercial Analyst or in a similar analytical role
- A minimum of 5 years of experience in a manufacturing environment in a costing/pricing role
- Knowledge and Skills:
- Strong analytical and qualitative skills, proficiency in data analysis tools.
- Strong knowledge of ERP (System X an advantage).
- Strong knowledge of Advanced Excel, including Pivot Tables.
- Data visualization tools, such as Qlikview.
- Familiarity with costing models and financial information system
Desired Skills:
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree