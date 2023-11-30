Commercial Analyst – Western Cape Cape Town Region

Job Title: Commercial Analyst

Company: Leading and Legacy Manufacturing Business (FMCG/ Plastics)

Location: Cape Town

Position Overview: As a Commercial Analyst in our organization, you will play a pivotal role in supporting the company’s commercial strategy and decision-making processes. This detail-oriented and analytical position requires a keen understanding of data interpretation, assessment of company and market trends, and the provision of valuable insights to drive business growth.

Main Outputs and Responsibilities:

Financial Analysis:

Conduct in-depth financial analysis to evaluate the performance of commercial activities.

Assess revenue and cost trends, providing insights into areas for improvement and optimization.

Perform regular and structured reviews and reporting on new and existing products, including original costing, pricing quotes, production data, and volumes.

Monitor the ongoing competitiveness and profitability of products and/or product groups.

Market Research:

Stay informed about market trends, competitor activities, and industry developments.

Analyze market data to identify opportunities and threats, supporting strategic decision-making.

Pricing Strategy:

Manage price increases, including preparing price lists and tracking approval processes.

Execute price increases at agreed times, updating ERP system and existing orders.

Address price queries and manage the impact of delays and errors in the price increase process.

Assist in the development and evaluation of pricing strategies for products and services.

Monitor pricing trends in the market and recommend adjustments to remain competitive.

Sales Performance Analysis:

Analyze sales data to assess the effectiveness of sales strategies.

Provide insights on sales performance trends and areas for improvement.

Budgeting and Forecasting:

Support the development of annual budgets and forecasts for commercial activities.

Monitor actual performance and budgets, explaining variances and recommending adjustments.

Business Intelligence and Reporting:

Develop and maintain dashboards and reports to track key performance indicators.

Present findings and recommendations to senior management to inform strategic decisions.

Project Management:

Lead, manage, and control various projects.

Requirements

Educational Qualification:

Secondary Education: Grade 12

Tertiary Education: Tertiary Qualification in a Commercial or Business-Related Field

Experience:

Proven experience as a Commercial Analyst or in a similar analytical role

A minimum of 5 years of experience in a manufacturing environment in a costing/pricing role

Knowledge and Skills:

Strong analytical and qualitative skills, proficiency in data analysis tools.

Strong knowledge of ERP (System X an advantage).

Strong knowledge of Advanced Excel, including Pivot Tables.

Data visualization tools, such as Qlikview.

Familiarity with costing models and financial information system

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

