Commercial Analyst – Western Cape Cape Town Region

Nov 30, 2023

Job Title: Commercial Analyst
Company: Leading and Legacy Manufacturing Business (FMCG/ Plastics)

Location: Cape Town
Position Overview: As a Commercial Analyst in our organization, you will play a pivotal role in supporting the company’s commercial strategy and decision-making processes. This detail-oriented and analytical position requires a keen understanding of data interpretation, assessment of company and market trends, and the provision of valuable insights to drive business growth.

Main Outputs and Responsibilities:

  • Financial Analysis:
  • Conduct in-depth financial analysis to evaluate the performance of commercial activities.
  • Assess revenue and cost trends, providing insights into areas for improvement and optimization.
  • Perform regular and structured reviews and reporting on new and existing products, including original costing, pricing quotes, production data, and volumes.
  • Monitor the ongoing competitiveness and profitability of products and/or product groups.
  • Market Research:
  • Stay informed about market trends, competitor activities, and industry developments.
  • Analyze market data to identify opportunities and threats, supporting strategic decision-making.
  • Pricing Strategy:
  • Manage price increases, including preparing price lists and tracking approval processes.
  • Execute price increases at agreed times, updating ERP system and existing orders.
  • Address price queries and manage the impact of delays and errors in the price increase process.
  • Assist in the development and evaluation of pricing strategies for products and services.
  • Monitor pricing trends in the market and recommend adjustments to remain competitive.
  • Sales Performance Analysis:
  • Analyze sales data to assess the effectiveness of sales strategies.
  • Provide insights on sales performance trends and areas for improvement.
  • Budgeting and Forecasting:
  • Support the development of annual budgets and forecasts for commercial activities.
  • Monitor actual performance and budgets, explaining variances and recommending adjustments.
  • Business Intelligence and Reporting:
  • Develop and maintain dashboards and reports to track key performance indicators.
  • Present findings and recommendations to senior management to inform strategic decisions.
  • Project Management:
  • Lead, manage, and control various projects.

Requirements

  • Educational Qualification:
  • Secondary Education: Grade 12
  • Tertiary Education: Tertiary Qualification in a Commercial or Business-Related Field
  • Experience:
  • Proven experience as a Commercial Analyst or in a similar analytical role
  • A minimum of 5 years of experience in a manufacturing environment in a costing/pricing role
  • Knowledge and Skills:
  • Strong analytical and qualitative skills, proficiency in data analysis tools.
  • Strong knowledge of ERP (System X an advantage).
  • Strong knowledge of Advanced Excel, including Pivot Tables.
  • Data visualization tools, such as Qlikview.
  • Familiarity with costing models and financial information system

Desired Skills:

  • finance business partner
  • commercial Finance analyst
  • trade spend
  • products
  • Pricing
  • Pricing Analysis
  • Commercial Finance
  • Commercial Decision Support
  • KPI Dashboards
  • Financial analysis
  • Pricing management
  • Revenue Analysis
  • P&L Analysis
  • Sales
  • Marketing
  • tradespend

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

