Data Scientist – Gauteng Johannesburg

This role is responsible for building customised solutions, such as algorithms, based on the data that has been analysed to improve the overall functioning of each department. Furthermore, creating reports and presentations for business use is critical for the business to make impactful decisions.

Requirements:

Someone to take initiative and control and enable the business-wide improvements through meaningful data analytics.

Minimum 5 years experience.

3+ years of SQL experience.

Reporting, Data Visualisation and Data Storytelling skills.

Someone excited to be part of a dynamic, diverse and growing tech company.

Machine learning experience would be extremely beneficial.

Bachelors degree in relevant field – BSC or significant relevant experience.

Desired Skills:

SQL

Machine Learning

Data Visualisation

Reporting

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Our client looking for an analytical and passionate Data Scientist to join their Johannesburg team.

