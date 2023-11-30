Front End Developer at Basis Point Design Limited

We are seeking a full-time, long term remote Frontend Developer with Animation experience to join our growing team. The Frontend Developer will be responsible for web development, ensuring responsive web design, collaborating with back-end developers and designers. We value collaboration, speed, efficiency and good communication.

Qualifications

Proficiency in WordPress, JavaScript, CSS, SCSS, HTML, custom themes (essential)

Experience in [URL Removed] Typescript, Node.js, [URL Removed] [URL Removed] [URL Removed]

Github, GSuite, Avaza (Team collaboration tools)

Experience with web page optimization and speed

Understanding of SEO principles

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or related field

Digital Ocean server configuration, incl making use of Digital Ocean apps for development, for hosting and infrastructure

Setting up contact forms using Mailgun services

Development of basic CMS dashboards using PHP, Laravel, MySql (ideal)

Responsibilities:

Write clear quality code for software and applications and perform test reviews

Work well under pressure and deliver on tight deadlines

Convert designs from applications such as Adobe XD and Illustrator into a pixel-perfect, responsive websites

Develop, implement, and test APIs

Work independently

Position:

Full time

Fully remote, flexible hours

Renumeration based on availability and experience

Proficiency in English (essential)

5+ years development experience

Website project examples:

[URL Removed]

https://21-capital.com/

[URL Removed]

[URL Removed]

[URL Removed]

[URL Removed]

[URL Removed]

[URL Removed]

[URL Removed]

[URL Removed]

[URL Removed]

[URL Removed]

[URL Removed]

[URL Removed]

As part of the application, please share some of the projects you have developed (URL links) with animation.

Please touch base if you are interested

Thank you!

Zanthe Hone

Desired Skills:

css

scss

next.js

react

html

typescript

tailwind

node.js

github

Digital Ocean

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

We are a branding, design and marketing firm that services global investment managers. We specialise in front end websites with sleek animation, videography and bespoke design. We focus on minimalist, clean UX/ UI and sophisticated graphic design.

Learn more/Apply for this position