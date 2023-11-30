Front End Developer at Basis Point Design Limited

We are seeking a full-time, long term remote Frontend Developer with Animation experience to join our growing team. The Frontend Developer will be responsible for web development, ensuring responsive web design, collaborating with back-end developers and designers. We value collaboration, speed, efficiency and good communication.
Qualifications
- Proficiency in WordPress, JavaScript, CSS, SCSS, HTML, custom themes (essential)
- Experience in [URL Removed] Typescript, Node.js, [URL Removed] [URL Removed] [URL Removed]
- Github, GSuite, Avaza (Team collaboration tools)
- Experience with web page optimization and speed
- Understanding of SEO principles
- Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or related field
- Digital Ocean server configuration, incl making use of Digital Ocean apps for development, for hosting and infrastructure
- Setting up contact forms using Mailgun services
- Development of basic CMS dashboards using PHP, Laravel, MySql (ideal)
Responsibilities:
- Write clear quality code for software and applications and perform test reviews
- Work well under pressure and deliver on tight deadlines
- Convert designs from applications such as Adobe XD and Illustrator into a pixel-perfect, responsive websites
- Develop, implement, and test APIs
- Work independently
Position:
- Full time
- Fully remote, flexible hours
- Renumeration based on availability and experience
- Proficiency in English (essential)
- 5+ years development experience
Website project examples:
[URL Removed]
https://21-capital.com/
[URL Removed]
[URL Removed]
[URL Removed]
[URL Removed]
[URL Removed]
[URL Removed]
[URL Removed]
[URL Removed]
[URL Removed]
[URL Removed]
[URL Removed]
[URL Removed]
As part of the application, please share some of the projects you have developed (URL links) with animation.
Please touch base if you are interested
Thank you!
Zanthe Hone
Desired Skills:
- css
- scss
- next.js
- react
- html
- typescript
- tailwind
- node.js
- github
- Digital Ocean
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
We are a branding, design and marketing firm that services global investment managers. We specialise in front end websites with sleek animation, videography and bespoke design. We focus on minimalist, clean UX/ UI and sophisticated graphic design.