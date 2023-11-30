Front End Developer at Basis Point Design Limited

Nov 30, 2023

We are seeking a full-time, long term remote Frontend Developer with Animation experience to join our growing team. The Frontend Developer will be responsible for web development, ensuring responsive web design, collaborating with back-end developers and designers. We value collaboration, speed, efficiency and good communication.

Qualifications

  • Proficiency in WordPress, JavaScript, CSS, SCSS, HTML, custom themes (essential)
  • Experience in [URL Removed] Typescript, Node.js, [URL Removed] [URL Removed] [URL Removed]
  • Github, GSuite, Avaza (Team collaboration tools)
  • Experience with web page optimization and speed
  • Understanding of SEO principles
  • Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or related field
  • Digital Ocean server configuration, incl making use of Digital Ocean apps for development, for hosting and infrastructure
  • Setting up contact forms using Mailgun services
  • Development of basic CMS dashboards using PHP, Laravel, MySql (ideal)

Responsibilities:

  • Write clear quality code for software and applications and perform test reviews
  • Work well under pressure and deliver on tight deadlines
  • Convert designs from applications such as Adobe XD and Illustrator into a pixel-perfect, responsive websites
  • Develop, implement, and test APIs
  • Work independently

Position:

  • Full time
  • Fully remote, flexible hours
  • Renumeration based on availability and experience
  • Proficiency in English (essential)
  • 5+ years development experience

Website project examples:
[URL Removed]
https://21-capital.com/
[URL Removed]
[URL Removed]
[URL Removed]
[URL Removed]
[URL Removed]
[URL Removed]
[URL Removed]
[URL Removed]
[URL Removed]
[URL Removed]
[URL Removed]
[URL Removed]

As part of the application, please share some of the projects you have developed (URL links) with animation.

Please touch base if you are interested

Thank you!
Zanthe Hone

About The Employer:

We are a branding, design and marketing firm that services global investment managers. We specialise in front end websites with sleek animation, videography and bespoke design. We focus on minimalist, clean UX/ UI and sophisticated graphic design.

