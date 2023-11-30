Internet use lowers death risk in over-50s

A new study reveals some unexpected health benefits of Internet usage – especially for older adult populations.

According to research by Atlas VPN, Internet users aged 50 and older have a 33% lower risk of death than non-users. Engaging with new social connections and maintaining existing ones through the Internet reduces social isolation and depressive symptoms, thereby decreasing the risks of death.

Additionally, older adults who use the Internet have a 19% lower risk of a stroke than those who do not. Internet use among individuals aged 50 and above is also associated with a 17% lower risk of diabetes.

Utilising Web resources on maintaining diet, activity, and routine health screenings also allows users to better monitor and safeguard their health.

“Increasing Internet access for older adults appears as a promising approach to reduce risks of cardiovascular diseases and premature mortality, mediated by relieving depressive symptoms,” says cybersecurity writer at Atlas VPN, Vilius Kardelis. “But societies must ensure underprivileged older citizens share the connectivity perks while remaining aware of risks such as Internet addiction.”

While Internet use strongly protects the over-50 population, the degree of risk reduction differs across the four regions analysed.

Older adults who use the Internet in China are 30% less likely to get diabetes or have a stroke than non-users. In addition, they have a 44% lower risk of mortality.

Mexicans aged 50 and above who use the Internet have an 8% lower risk of diabetes, 1% lower odds of stroke, and a 9% lower risk of death.

Internet users in the US have a 42% lower risk of death than non-users. Besides that, they also have 13% lower odds of diabetes and a 16% lower risk of stroke.

On the other hand, Europeans who use the Internet have a 40% lower risk of mortality, 25% lower odds of stroke and 14% lower risk of diabetes.