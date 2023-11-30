IT Security Architect – Gauteng Johannesburg

Our client in the Financial Services industry is looking for a highly skilled Enterprise Security Architect to develop and implement robust security frameworks aligned with stringent security standards.

Key Responsibilities:

Developing Enterprise Security Architecture: Craft and implement comprehensive security architectures tailored to the company’s needs.

Enterprise Security Recommendations: Provide strategic security recommendations aligned with industry standards and regulatory requirements.

Aligning Security Technologies: Ensure security technologies align with the established architectural framework.

Strategy and Continuous Improvement: Drive the alignment of enterprise security strategy and continuously improve security measures.

Advisory Function and Leadership: Provide leadership and advisory support on security-related matters.

Security Architectural Design and Implementation: Design and oversee the implementation of robust security architectures.

Governance and Stakeholder Management: Establish governance frameworks and manage stakeholders effectively.

Proactive Team Support: Provide proactive support to ensure the security team operates efficiently.

Experience and Qualifications:

7 to 10 years of experience in Security Architecture with a focus on financial services or related sectors.

Documenting procedures, architectural principles, and patterns is essential.

Experience evaluating and implementing new technologies while maintaining security.

Bachelor’s Degree and Advanced Diplomas [NQF Level 07] in Information Technology or Computer Sciences.

Certifications such as CISSP and/or CSSLP.

Desired Skills:

Enterprise Security Architect

AWS

Azure

Salesforce

Continuous Improvement

Architectural Design

Architectural Implementation

Governance

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

