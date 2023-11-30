Jnr Project Manager at Thenga Holdings – Free State Bloemfontein

We need a Project Manager whose duties will be as follows:

Planning and monitoring projects.

Managing maintenance and installation teams.

Preparing and monitoring budgets and cashflows.

Preparing and maintaining project, stage and exception plans and schedules as required.

Managing project risks, including the development of contingency plans.

Monitoring overall progress and use of resources, initiating corrective action where necessary.

Managing client relationships and ensuring client satisfaction.

Project reporting and progress presentations.

Managing project administration.

Scoping projects in collaboration with relevant stakeholders.

Managing internal and external communication.

Developing assessment, progress and completion reports for technical work.

Requesting and facilitating material needs on sites.

Invoicing and following up on payments.

Assisting with tender pricing, method statements and specifications for prospective. projects.

Design of mechanical systems in line with standards and guidelines.

Supervising site teams as per approved drawings and methods and safety rules.

Site visits, collecting site data and work verification.

Verifying specifications and following up with suppliers

Key requirements

BTech/BEng/BSc Mechanical Engineering.

A minimum of 2 years’ experience.

Driver’s License.

Attention to detail.

Knowledge of Microsoft package.

Knowledge of planning and scheduling software.

Exposure to Hospital infrastructure is an added advantage.

Desired Skills:

Software Project Management

Project plan

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Employer & Job Benefits:

Cost to Company

