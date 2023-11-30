Jnr Project Manager at Thenga Holdings

Nov 30, 2023

We need a Project Manager whose duties will be as follows:

  • Planning and monitoring projects.
  • Managing maintenance and installation teams.
  • Preparing and monitoring budgets and cashflows.
  • Preparing and maintaining project, stage and exception plans and schedules as required.
  • Managing project risks, including the development of contingency plans.
  • Monitoring overall progress and use of resources, initiating corrective action where necessary.
  • Managing client relationships and ensuring client satisfaction.
  • Project reporting and progress presentations.
  • Managing project administration.
  • Scoping projects in collaboration with relevant stakeholders.
  • Managing internal and external communication.
  • Developing assessment, progress and completion reports for technical work.
  • Requesting and facilitating material needs on sites.
  • Invoicing and following up on payments.
  • Assisting with tender pricing, method statements and specifications for prospective. projects.
  • Design of mechanical systems in line with standards and guidelines.
  • Supervising site teams as per approved drawings and methods and safety rules.
  • Site visits, collecting site data and work verification.
  • Verifying specifications and following up with suppliers

Key requirements

  • BTech/BEng/BSc Mechanical Engineering.
  • A minimum of 2 years’ experience.
  • Driver’s License.
  • Attention to detail.
  • Knowledge of Microsoft package.
  • Knowledge of planning and scheduling software.
  • Exposure to Hospital infrastructure is an added advantage.

Desired Skills:

  • Software Project Management
  • Project plan

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Cost to Company

