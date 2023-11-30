Jnr Project Manager at Thenga Holdings

We need a Project Manager whose duties will be as follows:
- Planning and monitoring projects.
- Managing maintenance and installation teams.
- Preparing and monitoring budgets and cashflows.
- Preparing and maintaining project, stage and exception plans and schedules as required.
- Managing project risks, including the development of contingency plans.
- Monitoring overall progress and use of resources, initiating corrective action where necessary.
- Managing client relationships and ensuring client satisfaction.
- Project reporting and progress presentations.
- Managing project administration.
- Scoping projects in collaboration with relevant stakeholders.
- Managing internal and external communication.
- Developing assessment, progress and completion reports for technical work.
- Requesting and facilitating material needs on sites.
- Invoicing and following up on payments.
- Assisting with tender pricing, method statements and specifications for prospective. projects.
- Design of mechanical systems in line with standards and guidelines.
- Supervising site teams as per approved drawings and methods and safety rules.
- Site visits, collecting site data and work verification.
- Verifying specifications and following up with suppliers
Key requirements
- BTech/BEng/BSc Mechanical Engineering.
- A minimum of 2 years’ experience.
- Driver’s License.
- Attention to detail.
- Knowledge of Microsoft package.
- Knowledge of planning and scheduling software.
- Exposure to Hospital infrastructure is an added advantage.
Desired Skills:
- Software Project Management
- Project plan
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Cost to Company