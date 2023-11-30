A Leader in the automotive industry requires a Joint Management system Specialist.
- Good communication and interpersonal skills.
- Ability to work in teams.
- Confident, punctual and reliable.
- Attention to detail.
- Facilitating Skill.
- Effective problem solving.
- Effective decision making.
QUALIFICATIONS/EXPERIENCE:
- B-Tech: Safety Management/ Quality Management or similar
- Implementer: ISO [Phone Number Removed]; & 45001
- Internal Auditor: ISO [Phone Number Removed]; & 45001
- Hazard Identification and Risk Assessment (HIRA)
- Root Cause Analysis Tool (RCAT)
- Experience in SHEQ (JMS) preferably within the automotive industry. (Min. 3 years)
AND RESPONSIBILITIES:
- Support the Purchasing Management Team, steering sustainability and continuous improvement related to JMS and contributing to maintain the Group certificates.
- Act as an interface between the JMS Core Team and the technology by ensuring that the JMS requirements are complied with.
- Coordinate JMS activities within their area of responsibility by ensuring that the JMS requirements are complied with.
- Promote continuous improvement through implementation of the JMS requirements.
- Participate in the incident management process.
- Coordinate and participate in the risk assessment process within the department and maintain the risk register.
- Participate in internal, group and external certification audits. Conduct Self-assessment
- Audits in area of responsibility.
- Actively drive the principle of “Occupational Health and Safety First” as well as promote
- “ZERO Defect” and “No fault forward” and facilitate the implementation of measures to sustain these in line with the plant and group strategy where applicable.
- Monitor and confirm status of corrective and preventative actions (resulting from audits, incidents etc.)
- Maintain a strong knowledge base of the JMS performance by communicating the challenges / opportunities / performances of the JMS to the respective General Managers.
- Communication (Various Platforms including Management, Supervisory and operational workers level).
- Maintain awareness related to liabilities associated with applicable legal / other requirements and permit requirements in their area of responsibility.
- The JMS representative is the primary contact within their area of responsibility for OHSE communication.
Desired Skills:
- SHEQ
- JMS
- hira
- rcat