Joint Management System Specialist – Gauteng Pretoria

Nov 30, 2023

A Leader in the automotive industry requires a Joint Management system Specialist.

  • Good communication and interpersonal skills.
  • Ability to work in teams.
  • Confident, punctual and reliable.
  • Attention to detail.
  • Facilitating Skill.
  • Effective problem solving.
  • Effective decision making.

QUALIFICATIONS/EXPERIENCE:

  • B-Tech: Safety Management/ Quality Management or similar
  • Implementer: ISO [Phone Number Removed]; & 45001
  • Internal Auditor: ISO [Phone Number Removed]; & 45001
  • Hazard Identification and Risk Assessment (HIRA)
  • Root Cause Analysis Tool (RCAT)
  • Experience in SHEQ (JMS) preferably within the automotive industry. (Min. 3 years)

AND RESPONSIBILITIES:

  • Support the Purchasing Management Team, steering sustainability and continuous improvement related to JMS and contributing to maintain the Group certificates.
  • Act as an interface between the JMS Core Team and the technology by ensuring that the JMS requirements are complied with.
  • Coordinate JMS activities within their area of responsibility by ensuring that the JMS requirements are complied with.
  • Promote continuous improvement through implementation of the JMS requirements.
  • Participate in the incident management process.
  • Coordinate and participate in the risk assessment process within the department and maintain the risk register.
  • Participate in internal, group and external certification audits. Conduct Self-assessment
  • Audits in area of responsibility.
  • Actively drive the principle of “Occupational Health and Safety First” as well as promote
  • “ZERO Defect” and “No fault forward” and facilitate the implementation of measures to sustain these in line with the plant and group strategy where applicable.
  • Monitor and confirm status of corrective and preventative actions (resulting from audits, incidents etc.)
  • Maintain a strong knowledge base of the JMS performance by communicating the challenges / opportunities / performances of the JMS to the respective General Managers.
  • Communication (Various Platforms including Management, Supervisory and operational workers level).
  • Maintain awareness related to liabilities associated with applicable legal / other requirements and permit requirements in their area of responsibility.
  • The JMS representative is the primary contact within their area of responsibility for OHSE communication.

Desired Skills:

  • SHEQ
  • JMS
  • hira
  • rcat

