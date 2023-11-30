Junior-Mid Full Stack Web Designer (CPT Hybrid)

ENVIRONMENT:

YOUR keen eye for beautiful digital aesthetics is sought by a Cloud Solutions & IT Consultancy seeking its next Junior-Mid Full Stack Web Designer to join its team. As a Full Stack Web Designer, you will be responsible for managing the company’s brand and assets, Continuous Integration (CI) Development and contributing innovative design solutions to both web and mobile platforms. The ideal candidate must preferably have proficiency with WebFlow, Squarespace or similar tools, and a solid understanding of CSS and HTML, as well as being able to create new logos based on brand guidelines and design new user flows, layouts, etc. based on system requirements.

DUTIES:

Oversee the company’s brand identity, ensuring consistency across various platforms.

Manage and maintain digital assets, adhering to brand guidelines.

Contribute to the ongoing development and refinement of the company’s CI processes.

Implement and enforce CI best practices in design workflows.

Provide suggestions for new web and mobile implementations, keeping abreast of industry trends.

Design visually appealing and user-friendly interfaces for both web and mobile applications.

Develop artifacts, including wireframes, prototypes, and design documentation, to support the development process.

Utilize a full-stack approach to design, integrating front-end and back-end elements seamlessly.

REQUIREMENTS:

Proficiency in WebFlow, Squarespace, or equivalent web design tools.

Solid understanding of CSS and HTML.

Ability to create new logos and graphics in alignment with brand guidelines.

Capable of designing user flows, layouts, and interactions based on system requirements.

Strong collaboration and communication skills, working closely with cross-functional teams.

Proactive in suggesting and implementing innovative design solutions.

Ability to adapt to evolving design trends and technologies.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.

COMMENTS:

When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Apply here [URL Removed] OR e-mail a Word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference number of the job.

Desired Skills:

Junior

Mid

Full

Learn more/Apply for this position