MES Analyst (Functional) – EvdB – KwaZulu-Natal Richards Bay

- Work closely together with the existing IT teams and Legacy Application Architect to develop transition plans from legacy solutions
- Identifies and plans for necessary solution interfacing (i.e SAP S/4, Legacy boundary applications etc) in collaboration with the Architecture Office and partner/vendor teams
- Administer and continuously improve global design standards in accordance with the direction set by the appropriate design authorities and process owners
- Assist vendors and partners in clarifying how global design standards are best configured in solutions
- Coordinates localization of global design standards with local deployment sites ensuring compliance with global standards and escalating and approving any deviations to appropriate design authorities and process owners
- Document and enhance the master data standards supporting the globally configured solutions
- Review and contribute to vendor produced Design deliverables ensuring requirements are met
- Provides Functional Expertise input into the Testing Cycles and assists in the coordination thereof
Minimum Requirements:
- MES product knowledge (functional knowledge) Siemens, Aveva, GE etc
- Manufacturing Operations Knowledge: A strong understanding of manufacturing processes, workflows, and terminology is essential. This includes knowledge of production scheduling, shop floor operations, quality control, inventory management, and data collection in a manufacturing environment.
- Proficiency in working with MES software systems is vital, including its features, configuration options, and integration capabilities. They should also be familiar with industry-standard MES solutions.
- IT and Systems Knowledge: including databases, networks, software development concepts, and system integration. Implement and troubleshoot MES software systems effectively.
- Analytical and Problem-Solving Skills: Analyze complex manufacturing processes, identify bottlenecks or inefficiencies, and propose solutions is crucial.
- Skilled in data analysis, root cause analysis, and process improvement methodologies like Lean or Six Sigma.
Desired Skills:
- MES Analyst
- Rockwell
- Siemens
- Aveva
- Manufacturing Systems