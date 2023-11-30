NEC is Cisco’s Mass Scale Infrastructure Partner of the Year for EMEA

NEC has been recognised as Cisco’s Mass Scale Infrastructure Partner of the Year for the Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) region.

The award is a testament to the success of NEC’s expanding partnership with Cisco. Projects that accelerated the deployment of innovative IP metro/access transport and edge cloud computing solutions globally were instrumental in securing the accolade.

“Receiving an EMEA award from Cisco is a momentous achievement, highlighting the culmination of a two-decade-long partnership with Cisco,” says Johann Coetzee, executive vice-president of NEC XON, NEC’s subsidiary in Africa. “Our access to global expertise enables us to leverage vertical industry-specific skills built over two decades of experience.

“Collaboration with NEC’s global entities across EMEA, Asia, and Latin America, all enjoying Cisco Gold partner status, has played a pivotal role in our success. This recognition underscores the dedication and investment made by both companies to expand their global collaboration and bring unparalleled expertise and experience to the African market.”