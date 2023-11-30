Oracle PL/SQL Developer (contract) Hybrid (TB) – Gauteng Pretoria

- Managing the Database architecture.
- Oracle DBA functions.
- Create and develop reports using PL/SQL procedures.
- Creating and maintaining batch loading and processing procedures using SQL Loader and PL/SQL procedures.
- Design and develop solutions for interfacing with external systems using PL/SQL procedures.
- Maintain existing systems and applications.
- Troubleshooting issues and problems.
- Developing new systems.
- Documentation of systems developed.
- Unit Testing own code.
- Interacting with users for the purposes of requirements gathering, testing and issue troubleshooting.
Minimum Requirements:
Qualifications:
- Matric plus IT Degree/IT Diploma.
- Oracle certifications huge advantage.
Skills & experience required:
- Must have 3 years’ minimum Oracle PL/SQL development experience (compulsory).
- Must have 5 years’ minimum Oracle DB Administration experience (compulsory).
Desired Skills:
- Oracle Developer
- PL/SQL Developer
- Oracle PL/SQL Developer