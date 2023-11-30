Oracle PL/SQL Developer (contract) Hybrid (TB)

Nov 30, 2023

  • Managing the Database architecture.

  • Oracle DBA functions.

  • Create and develop reports using PL/SQL procedures.

  • Creating and maintaining batch loading and processing procedures using SQL Loader and PL/SQL procedures.

  • Design and develop solutions for interfacing with external systems using PL/SQL procedures.

  • Maintain existing systems and applications.

  • Troubleshooting issues and problems.

  • Developing new systems.

  • Documentation of systems developed.

  • Unit Testing own code.

  • Interacting with users for the purposes of requirements gathering, testing and issue troubleshooting.

Minimum Requirements:

Qualifications:

  • Matric plus IT Degree/IT Diploma.

  • Oracle certifications huge advantage.

Skills & experience required:

  • Must have 3 years’ minimum Oracle PL/SQL development experience (compulsory).

  • Must have 5 years’ minimum Oracle DB Administration experience (compulsory).

Desired Skills:

  • Oracle Developer
  • PL/SQL Developer
  • Oracle PL/SQL Developer

